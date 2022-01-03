Broncos vs. Chiefs betting odds for Week 18

The season is officially over for the Denver Broncos after being eliminated with a blowout loss last week and will face a Kansas City Chiefs team fighting for the #1 seed in the AFC. You can predict where this is going.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos will be massive 9.5-point home underdogs to the Chiefs with an over/under of 44. We can probably expect this line to grow as we get closer to Saturday.

Broncos vs. Chiefs betting odds

Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Denver Broncos (7-9)

Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. Mile High time

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

ATS Betting Lines: Kansas City -9.5

Moneyline Odds: Denver +320 / Kansas City -425

Over/Under: 44.0

After another embarrassing week of offensive production, head coach Vic Fangio was asked (again) what has to happen to fix the red zone woes from the offense.

“We need to find the right combination of plays that can get us in there, especially when we’re in there tight,” Fangio said on Monday. “We had two great chances. The one [where] we lined up in an illegal formation which nullified a touchdown [and] the other one we didn’t get enough in the run game. The pass that we tried on the first-down play didn’t work well enough, and then we tried that trick play for the fourth-down play. It was open but it was too much pressure there on Kendall [Hinton], and he couldn’t get the throw effectively to Drew [Lock], but there’s no doubt we’ve had our ups and downs in the red zone all year. We’ve had some really good games and some games where it wasn’t good enough. Yesterday was one of those, but it’s definitely an area we place a lot of emphasis on, and we will continue to.”

He’s got one more week to put up more than 20 points. In 9 games this season, the Broncos have scored less than that and are 1-8 in those games. When they score over 20, they are 7-1. That’s how good this defense is and how Pat Shurmur’s offensive system has squandered it.

There are now two camps of Broncos fans heading into this week. One wants to see Denver beat the Chiefs for the first time since Week 2 of 2015 and the other is hoping for a Top 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.