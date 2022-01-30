AFC Championship Game: Bengals at Chiefs - Live updates

The Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game and will be looking to make back-to-back Super Bowl appearances with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals today.

Game preview

As I said in my preview this week, I believe our best shot at keeping the Chiefs out of the Super Bowl this year was last week when the Buffalo Bills inexplicably gave up 60 yards in 13 seconds to blow it.

Meanwhile, I like the Bengals and think they are a strong up-and-coming team in the AFC, but I think their playoff inexperience will show in this game. The Chiefs are a veteran team now and will likely take advantage of a few miscues to build a lead late. Which means I am predicting another Super Bowl berth by the damn Chiefs.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Bengals 30

Join us in the comments section below to talk Bengals-Chiefs.