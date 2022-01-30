NFC Championship Game: 49ers at Rams - Live updates

The Los Angeles Rams will be hosting the San Francisco 49ers today in the NFC Championship Game. To get to the Super Bowl, the Rams must beat the 49ers for the first time in over three years.

Game preview

I am sure we are all rooting for Von Miller at this point. His new team is in position to reach the Super Bowl, but must exorcise some demons to get there. Sean McVey has not beaten Kyle Shanahan in six straight games. They have lost by an average of five points per game across that stretch.

To get over that hump, the Rams will need to finally beat the 49ers. Playoff Von Miller is in full force, so I feel like that is exactly what the Rams are going to do. That defense is going to dominate and Jimmy G is going to make some costly mistakes. I like the Rams all the way in this game.

Prediction: Rams 27, 49ers 17

Join us in the comments section below to talk 49ers-Rams.