Raiders going to get exactly what they deserve in Josh McDaniels

In the last 12-years, the Denver Broncos have hired some real stinkers at head coach. Despite all the losing and ineptitude, with Vic Fangio and Vance Joseph, you’d be hard pressed to find any fan who would call either of them the worst coach during that run. No, that high honor is reserved for former Broncos head coach, Josh McDaniels.

Never before had Broncos Country seen a destructive force as powerful as McDaniels. The young offensive core that existed at the end of the 2008 season in Pro Bowl selection Jay Cutler (his only such nod), Brandon Marshall, Peyton Hillis, and Tony Scheffler was summarily dismantled in favor of Kyle Orton and New England castoffs like Laurence Maroney, Jabar Gaffney, Le Kevin Smith, and Lonie Paxton.

If the Raiders timeline is anything like McDaniels’ run with the Broncos, it doesn’t bode well for Derek Carr, Darren Waller, and Hunter Renfrow.

Josh McDaniels efforts at hobbling the Broncos took time. What started out as a 6-game winning streak ended with a 2-8 losing streak in his first season. McDaniels followed up that epic collapse with an equally upsetting second season that featured this:

Raiders fans know Josh McDaniels well. The Raiders hung 59 on his Broncos at Mile High in 2010. I guess they liked what they saw. https://t.co/DhNY8OiwYs — Ryan Greene (@RyanCBS4) January 30, 2022

The one game that Raider fans still point to as perhaps their greatest moment since their failed 2002 Super Bowl campaign. What on earth about this crushing loss, a game that was over before the end of the 1st quarter, did Mark Davis see that made him want to get some?

While there are so many uninspired losses to point to during McDaniels’ career in Denver, the overriding reason most of Broncos Country hates his guts is that he was caught cheating with the SAME guy that cheated for the Patriots during the very first Spygate scandal in 2007. From MHR at the time:

The Denver Broncos and Josh McDaniels have each been fined $50,000 for taping the 49ers’ pre-game walk through before the game at Wembley Stadium earlier in November, per Jason La Canfora of NFL Network. La Canfora also reports that Steve Scarnecchia, who was on a leave of absence, was fired from the team, and will be under further investigation from the NFL and a ban from the league is not out of the question. Scarnecchia was the man behind the camera for Spygate I, making him a repeat offender to the league. The league also indicated that if any more evidence comes to light, there will be further discipline from Commissioner Roger Goodell.

It’s important to not lose sight of the fact that this type of cheating happened a third time with the Patriots in 2019. How does this accidentally keep happening around Josh McDaniels?

While it’s possible that McDaniels has learned from his mistakes, Colts fans will remind you that they attempted to hire Josh in 2019, but he backed out before the introductory press conference. A man’s word is his bond, unless it’s Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels is a known cheater, a welch, and a disaster at head coach. There might not be anything better for Broncos Country than this boob coming to gut all the gains that Las Vegas made during the 2021 season. As the Maya Angelou saying goes, when someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time. It’s going to be an absolute pleasure watching the Raiders learn this the hard way... you know, assuming he shows up to his introductory press conference.

