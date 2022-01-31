Report: Broncos plan to interview Klint Kubiak for a spot on the coaching staff

According to 9News Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos plan on interviewing former Vikings offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, for an assistant role on the Broncos coaching staff.

Per source, Broncos are planning to interview former Broncos offensive assistant/current Vikings OC Klint Kubiak for an offensive coaching position. It’s a new generation of the West Coast offense - Paul Hackett to Nathaniel; Gary Kubiak to Klint. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 31, 2022

Now, it doesn’t specify that this interview is for the offensive coordinator position, so I am assuming it’s for an assistant role like run/pass game coordinator or something along those lines.

As we know, Klint Kubiak is the son of former Broncos player, offensive coordinator, and Super Bowl-winning Head Coach, Gary Kubiak. He’s very familiar with the zone blocking offense than newly hired Nathaniel Hackett is bringing to the team. So, it makes Klint a good fit with the team as well as being a bit of a nice homecoming as well.

Now again, this doesn’t appear to be for the offensive coordinator position, which is expected to go to Packers assistant coach Justin Outten. However, adding a coach with zone blocking experience and being a former offensive coordinator/play-caller experience could potentially be a good addition to Hackett’s offensive staff.