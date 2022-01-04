Broncos 2022 schedule of opponents

With one week left to go, we now know most of the Denver Broncos schedule of opponents for 2022. They cannot finish better than last place in the AFC West, which makes everything pretty much set for next season. They will play the AFC South, the NFC West, and the last place team in both the AFC East and AFC North, as well as, the last place team from the NFC South, to go along with their normal slate of AFC West opponents.

Home: Texans, Colts, Cardinals, 49ers, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, and Raiders

Away: Jaguars, Titans, Rams, Seahawks, Panthers, Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, and Browns/Ravens

The NFC North standings won’t be fully fleshed out until Week 18, but whoever ends up laying claim to last place there will host the Broncos at some point during the 2022 regular season.

