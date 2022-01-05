Melvin Gordon III thinks this Broncos roster is Super Bowl caliber material

“It’s such a well-built team. Like, it’s a Super Bowl team...”

I kid you not, those are the direct words spoken recently by Melvin Gordon III about the 2021 NFL Broncos.

Let me start off by saying there is a definite possibility that Gordon knows something we fans do not. He’s got a firsthand look at the players, the coaches, the process they go through that I would LOVE to be able to see as a fly on the wall to get a more informed opinion of personally.

But I have to say with all of my years cheering for, analyzing, and writing about this football team, I’m kinda scratching my head on this one.

Here are the first thoughts that came to my mind when I heard him say that:

Melvin has never in his career even sniffed a Super Bowl. I don’t even recall the Chargers ever even knowing what a playoff win looks like. How the hell would he know what a Super Bowl roster looks like? What distributor in Denver does he buy from, because that dude is smoking something other-worldly. I’m really looking forward to digging deeper into this roster as the season ends...I thought it was a talented roster as well, but I kinda think my fan brain may be getting the way a bit...

I will say this. The poor coaching coupled with woeful talent at quarterback makes it really hard to know from an outside view just what level of talent this roster has. I do think they are a better team front to back than the squad from 2020.

But Super Bowl caliber?

