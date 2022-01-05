Broncos injury updates for Week 18

The Denver Broncos have activated 12 players off the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed three others on injured reserve. They also called up wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland from the practice squad. Here is a full breakdown of the various moves the Broncos have made this week.

Placed on season-ending Injured Reserve

Teddy Bridgewater, QB

Kareem Jackson, S

Dalton Risner, G

Activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

McTelvin Agim, DL

Baron Browning, ILB

Bryce Callahan, CB

Bradley Chubb, OLB

Jonathon Cooper, OLB

Mike Ford, CB

Bobby Massie, T

Tim Patrick, WR

Mike Purcell, DL

Caden Sterns, S

Stephen Weatherly, OLB

The Broncos still have kicker Brandon McManus and punter Sam Martin on the reserve/COVID list, but they will have a chance to get activated by Saturday to play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

As for players fighting through injuries to play in Denver’s final game of the season, the three players moved to injured reserve means that rookie Patrick Surtain was the only DNP players from Tuesday. However, both Nate Hairston and Shelby Harris were downgraded to DNP on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are trying to get offensive lineman Lucas Niang and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire back for Saturday’s season finale.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Tuesday^ Wednesday Thursday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Tuesday^ Wednesday Thursday Game Status Nate Hairston CB Illness - DNP Shelby Harris DE Ankle/Illness LIMITED DNP Pat Surtain II CB Calf DNP DNP Ronald Darby CB Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED Noah Fant TE Quad LIMITED LIMITED Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/Hip LIMITED LIMITED Drew Lock QB Right Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED Shamar Stephen DL Quad LIMITED LIMITED Javonte Williams RB Knee LIMITED LIMITED

Chiefs injury report Player Pos. Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status Lucas Niang OL Knee DNP DNP Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder DNP DNP Orlando Brown T Calf LIMITED FULL Anthony Hitchens LB Knee LIMITED FULL L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LIMITED FULL Derrick Nnadi DT Shoulder FULL FULL