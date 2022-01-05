Broncos injury updates for Week 18

The Denver Broncos have activated 12 players off the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed three others on injured reserve. They also called up wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland from the practice squad. Here is a full breakdown of the various moves the Broncos have made this week.
Placed on season-ending Injured Reserve
- Teddy Bridgewater, QB
- Kareem Jackson, S
- Dalton Risner, G
Activated from reserve/COVID-19 list
- McTelvin Agim, DL
- Baron Browning, ILB
- Bryce Callahan, CB
- Bradley Chubb, OLB
- Jonathon Cooper, OLB
- Mike Ford, CB
- Bobby Massie, T
- Tim Patrick, WR
- Mike Purcell, DL
- Caden Sterns, S
- Stephen Weatherly, OLB
The Broncos still have kicker Brandon McManus and punter Sam Martin on the reserve/COVID list, but they will have a chance to get activated by Saturday to play against the Kansas City Chiefs.
As for players fighting through injuries to play in Denver’s final game of the season, the three players moved to injured reserve means that rookie Patrick Surtain was the only DNP players from Tuesday. However, both Nate Hairston and Shelby Harris were downgraded to DNP on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are trying to get offensive lineman Lucas Niang and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire back for Saturday’s season finale.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Tuesday^
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|Nate Hairston
|CB
|Illness
|-
|DNP
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle/Illness
|LIMITED
|DNP
|Pat Surtain II
|CB
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Quad
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Thumb/Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Drew Lock
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Shamar Stephen
|DL
|Quad
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
Chiefs injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|Orlando Brown
|T
|Calf
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Anthony Hitchens
|LB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; ^- Team did not practice / report is an estimation; *- Team conducted a walkthrough / report is an estimation;
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
