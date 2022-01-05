 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Broncos injury updates for Week 18

The Denver Broncos have placed several players on injured reserve and activated even more from the reserve/COVID list.

By Tim Lynch
The Denver Broncos have activated 12 players off the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed three others on injured reserve. They also called up wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland from the practice squad. Here is a full breakdown of the various moves the Broncos have made this week.

Placed on season-ending Injured Reserve

  • Teddy Bridgewater, QB
  • Kareem Jackson, S
  • Dalton Risner, G

Activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

  • McTelvin Agim, DL
  • Baron Browning, ILB
  • Bryce Callahan, CB
  • Bradley Chubb, OLB
  • Jonathon Cooper, OLB
  • Mike Ford, CB
  • Bobby Massie, T
  • Tim Patrick, WR
  • Mike Purcell, DL
  • Caden Sterns, S
  • Stephen Weatherly, OLB

The Broncos still have kicker Brandon McManus and punter Sam Martin on the reserve/COVID list, but they will have a chance to get activated by Saturday to play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

As for players fighting through injuries to play in Denver’s final game of the season, the three players moved to injured reserve means that rookie Patrick Surtain was the only DNP players from Tuesday. However, both Nate Hairston and Shelby Harris were downgraded to DNP on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are trying to get offensive lineman Lucas Niang and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire back for Saturday’s season finale.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Tuesday^ Wednesday Thursday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Tuesday^ Wednesday Thursday Game Status
Nate Hairston CB Illness - DNP
Shelby Harris DE Ankle/Illness LIMITED DNP
Pat Surtain II CB Calf DNP DNP
Ronald Darby CB Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED
Noah Fant TE Quad LIMITED LIMITED
Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/Hip LIMITED LIMITED
Drew Lock QB Right Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED
Shamar Stephen DL Quad LIMITED LIMITED
Javonte Williams RB Knee LIMITED LIMITED

Chiefs injury report

Player Pos. Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status
Lucas Niang OL Knee DNP DNP
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder DNP DNP
Orlando Brown T Calf LIMITED FULL
Anthony Hitchens LB Knee LIMITED FULL
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LIMITED FULL
Derrick Nnadi DT Shoulder FULL FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; ^- Team did not practice / report is an estimation; *- Team conducted a walkthrough / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

