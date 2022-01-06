How do the Broncos re-match up with the Chiefs?

The Denver Broncos’ 2021 season is puttering to a finish after their third straight loss. With all hopes at a postseason bid long dead and questions about job security looming over Dove Valley like a dark cloud, the Broncos will play host to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Denver hasn’t beaten Kansas City since Peyton Manning’s last ride, a comeback win in week 2 when he threw for 256 yards and 3 TDs. Most of the games since haven’t been competitive, if we’re being honest. Earlier this season Teddy Bridgewater completed just over half his passes as he threw two picks in a 22-9 drubbing that never looked that close. This time around Kansas City will enter the regular season finale needing a win and Titans loss to secure the No.1 seed, while the Broncos only just placed Dalton Risner, Kareem Jackson, and Bridgewater on Injured Reserve.

Do the Broncos stand a chance?

To find out, I spoke with KC Sports Network’s Matt Lane on this week’s Cover2Broncos. What follows is a brief overview of our discussion, as well as some background notes.

Chiefs’ offense vs Broncos’ defense

Since the last matchup, Patrick Mahomes has completed 73% of his passes for 1185 yards, 10 TDs, 1 Interception, and 6 sacks.

Is it safe to say he’s back?

Among the scariest parts of the KC offense is how Reid puts teams in conflict as they try to defend both Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. In the past we’ve seen a good bit of is 3X1 sets with Hill inside and Kelce alone, as it can serve as a way to isolate linebackers and also causes problems for deep crossers. Will that continue? Is there anything Denver can do against this?

After the big 2, who do you expect to give the Broncos the most issues?

The Chiefs had a huge game on the ground against the Bengals but have mostly struggled on running the ball this year. Meanwhile the Broncos have struggled to stop the run all season.

From the left B gap to the right C gap, the Broncos are one of the 3 worst run defenses in football by Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Line Yards.

Opponents run in these gaps on 68.5% of their rushes against Denver

Will Andy Reid?

Can Fangio stop Reid in the Redzone?

On the season KC has struggled in the redzone. The Broncos have one of the best scoring defenses in the league, but rank 17th in redzone DVOA.

Extra Points

The Chiefs play about two thirds of the snaps out of 11 personnel (3 WR, 1 TE, 1 RB) and run on less than 30% of the snaps.

KC has used 12 (2 WR, 2 TE, 1 RB) on 20% of their snaps this season and have about a 50-50 run/pass split out of it.

Chiefs have played 128 snaps out of 21, 22, or 13 personnel. Very run heavy out of heavy sets (68-88% thus far)

KC screen game is one of, if not the best in the NFL. Reid is a magician.

Broncos’ offense vs Chiefs’ defense

If the Broncos want to compete in these game the blueprint looks obvious: stay on schedule with a heavy mix of the run game and quick game to mitigate the risk of Jones causing a game changing play against backup iOL or Spags baiting Lock into mistakes. Chiefs know this.

The Chiefs are currently the best team in football against WR3s. What will Spags do to erase Jerry Jeudy?

The Chiefs defense is a lot better than their season long stats suggest because the improvements been so stark over the last half of the year.

Chris Jones is the best interior defender outside of Aaron Donald, and the Broncos will not have Graham Glasgow or Dalton Risner against the Chiefs. Jones could completely ruin the game for Denver.

Who else stands out?

Melvin Ingram - Is a huge matchup problem for the Broncos iOL and Spags will cuts him loose inside. He’s generating pressure on 12.3% of his pass rush snaps this season by Sports Info Solutions charting.

Tyrann Mathieu - By SIS charting, QBs have completed 46.7% of their attempts in his direction. He has 6 pass breakups, 3 Ints. He’s generating pressure on 40.7% of his pass rush snaps this year and he’s rushed 28 times.

One matchup that looks favorable for the Broncos is their tight ends against the second level defenders on the Chiefs. Fant and Okwuegbunam have the size/speed combination that is going to present issues for Nick Bolton and Anthony Hitchens.

Spags defense is built around getting ahead of the sticks so he can rain hell on third downs. Will Drew Lock help or hurt the Broncos efforts to avoid passing downs?

The first time the Broncos went 4/14 on third down and 3/6 on fourth down.

On first down Lock went 11-of-12 for 198 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers. On all other downs, he went 7-of-13 for 47 yards with one sack and only three conversions.

The game in Kansas City was the first time Javonte Williams received more than 20 carries in the NFL, and the Chiefs had a ton of trouble stopping both Pookie and Mike Boone. This time around Denver will be without Dalton Risner, who is the instrumental part of their best rushing concepts as a lead puller.

Since Drew Lock took over as the starting quarterback Javonte Williams has carried the ball 21 times for 42 yards and a touchdown. Melvin Gordon’s rushed 17 times for 39 yards over the same time frame.

Will Lock playing for Bridgewater impact how the Chiefs play the run this time around?

Extra Points

The Broncos play roughly 90% of their snaps out of 11 or 12 personnel. They went TE heavy out of necessity lask week with Jeudy and Patrick on Covid reserve, but typically play a handful of heavier snaps (13,21,22)

Broncos have a ton of issues with allowing stuffs, but they’re good in power situations and a top 5 rushing team at the second and third level. If they can get Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon past the LOS they could be running for awhile.

