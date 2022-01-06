Welcome to Week 18!

The Mile High Report picks guru is going to be Laurie this year. May I offer an early congrats to her after a dominating season in pick’em! She has doggedly kept me at bay from Week 1 all along the way. While I kept my desperation mode in check (unlike Jess who dug himself a massive hole), I’ve gone desperate in this final week of pick’em. Although my version of desperation is probably a bit dialed back compared to Jess. I’ll need to go a perfect 3-0 just to claim a dual title and even that would be an epic comeback in my mind.

In our Yahoo community pick’em group, I missed last week and dropped out of contention entirely. I was fighting through a COVID-19 infection and was basically out of commission from Thursday to Saturday. It didn’t even dawn on me that I missed my picks in the Yahoo group until writing this post up. Oh well!

It was a big week too as ‘simmsmvp’ took home a 14 win week and multiple others racked up 13 wins. Overall, its now a two horse race between Orangeandbluebros and Gbc406 who are separated by just a single game heading into Week 18.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group #: 56471

Password: BRONCOS

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 18. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.