NFL Picks for Week 18

We’re back at it with Week 18. Jess Place, Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann, and I will be dueling it out this season for the best straight-up NFL picks guru on Mile High Report.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Week 18!

The Mile High Report picks guru is going to be Laurie this year. May I offer an early congrats to her after a dominating season in pick’em! She has doggedly kept me at bay from Week 1 all along the way. While I kept my desperation mode in check (unlike Jess who dug himself a massive hole), I’ve gone desperate in this final week of pick’em. Although my version of desperation is probably a bit dialed back compared to Jess. I’ll need to go a perfect 3-0 just to claim a dual title and even that would be an epic comeback in my mind.

In our Yahoo community pick’em group, I missed last week and dropped out of contention entirely. I was fighting through a COVID-19 infection and was basically out of commission from Thursday to Saturday. It didn’t even dawn on me that I missed my picks in the Yahoo group until writing this post up. Oh well!

It was a big week too as ‘simmsmvp’ took home a 14 win week and multiple others racked up 13 wins. Overall, its now a two horse race between Orangeandbluebros and Gbc406 who are separated by just a single game heading into Week 18.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup
Group #: 56471
Password: BRONCOS

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 18. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 18 NFL Picks

Week 18 Tim Lynch Jess Place Laurie LV
SEASON RECORD: 156-99-1 146-109-1 159-96-1
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (SAT) KC KC KC
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (SAT) DAL DAL DAL
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions GB GB GB
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars IND IND IND
Washington Football Team at New York Giants NYG WFT WFT
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings CHI MIN CHI
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans TEN TEN TEN
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens BAL BAL BAL
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns CIN CIN CIN
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams SF LAR LAR
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB TB TB
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals ARZ ARZ ARZ
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins NE NE NE
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons ATL NO NO
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills BUF BUF BUF
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (SNF) LV LAC LV

