Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos face a tough Kansas City Chiefs opponents to wrap up their 2021 regular season and they’ll have to do it without both starting cornerbacks as Patrick Surtain and Ronald Darby have been ruled out for the game. They also might be without a kicking unit with both Brandon McManus and Sam Martin still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, though there is a good chance they’ll be activated off that list by game day.

Despite those bad breaks for the defense, they got a couple of breaks from their opponent as the Chiefs will be without offensive lineman Lucas Niang and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Patrick Mahomes and company will come into this game with all cylinders firing as they must win to have a shot at the first round bye in the AFC, so I wouldn’t expect these injuries to slow them down any.

Here is your final practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Tuesday^ Wednesday Thursday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Tuesday^ Wednesday Thursday Game Status Nate Hairston CB Illness - DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Shelby Harris DE Ankle/Illness LIMITED DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Pat Surtain II CB Calf DNP DNP DNP OUT Ronald Darby CB Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED DNP OUT Noah Fant TE Quad LIMITED LIMITED FULL - Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/Hip LIMITED LIMITED FULL - Drew Lock QB Right Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED FULL - Shamar Stephen DL Quad LIMITED LIMITED FULL - Javonte Williams RB Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL - Brandon McManus K COVID-19 Protocols QUESTIONABLE Sam Martin P COVID-19 Protocols QUESTIONABLE

Chiefs injury report Player Pos. Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status Lucas Niang OL Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder DNP DNP DNP OUT Orlando Brown T Calf LIMITED FULL FULL - Anthony Hitchens LB Knee LIMITED FULL FULL - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LIMITED FULL FULL - Derrick Nnadi DT Shoulder FULL FULL FULL -