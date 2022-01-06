Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos face a tough Kansas City Chiefs opponents to wrap up their 2021 regular season and they’ll have to do it without both starting cornerbacks as Patrick Surtain and Ronald Darby have been ruled out for the game. They also might be without a kicking unit with both Brandon McManus and Sam Martin still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, though there is a good chance they’ll be activated off that list by game day.
Despite those bad breaks for the defense, they got a couple of breaks from their opponent as the Chiefs will be without offensive lineman Lucas Niang and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Patrick Mahomes and company will come into this game with all cylinders firing as they must win to have a shot at the first round bye in the AFC, so I wouldn’t expect these injuries to slow them down any.
Here is your final practice participation report for both teams.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Tuesday^
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Tuesday^
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|Nate Hairston
|CB
|Illness
|-
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle/Illness
|LIMITED
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Pat Surtain II
|CB
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|DNP
|OUT
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Quad
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|-
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Thumb/Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|-
|Drew Lock
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|-
|Shamar Stephen
|DL
|Quad
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|-
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|-
|Brandon McManus
|K
|COVID-19 Protocols
|QUESTIONABLE
|Sam Martin
|P
|COVID-19 Protocols
|QUESTIONABLE
Chiefs injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Orlando Brown
|T
|Calf
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Anthony Hitchens
|LB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
