Who could the Broncos add to the roster in 2022?

As this 7-9 campaign draws to a close, there’s a ton of uncertainty looming over the Broncos. Who will be the owner? Will George Paton elect to retain Vic Fangio? Who could he hire to replace him?

It may be a small comfort to know these questions will have answers in the coming days. In the meantime, I think the best way to pass the hours and days is to stay busy. After recently taking a look at the position groups on the Broncos that will need attention this offseason, I began to compile a list of veteran players and prospects that could draw Paton’s interest.

Please keep in mind that this is not an exhaustive list and that things could change pretty drastically if the coaching staff is overhauled. This is not necessarily a “who is the best player at ___” list so much as guys that intrigue me as potential fits for each need. I do hope that after taking a gander at my thoughts on each position that you’re comfortable suggesting anyone I may have overlooked in the comments below.

With all that said and out of the way, let’s dive in.

The following Broncos are free agents after the Chiefs game:



DB

- Fuller

- Callahan

- Ford

- Hairston

- Jackson



RB

- Gordon



QB

- Bridgewater



LB

- Johnson

- Jewell

- Young



OT

- Massie

- Fleming



ED/DL

- Weatherly

- Stephen



TE

- Saubert

- Beck — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) January 5, 2022

Safety

Under contract: Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, Jamar Johnson

The Broncos may try to add a starting level safety or merely throw some darts at potential depth, as Kareem Jackson does not look like he’ll return. The Broncos played hard ball with Jackson’s cap number this offseason, declining his option before bringing him back for less. The 34-year-old was a solid defender this season, but landed on Injured Reserve to close the year. P.J. Locke is an exclusive rights free agent and should be back for training camp after a promising preseason. George Paton’s faith in Caden Sterns and Jamar Johnson will probably dictate the attention this group receives.

Veterans that could intrigue

Prospects

Kyle Hamilton - Notre Dame

Jaquon Brisker - Penn State

Daxton Hill - Michigan

Jordan Battle - Alabama

Lewis Cine - Georgia

Verone McKinley III - Oregon

Tykee Smith - Georgia

Bubba Bolden - Miami

Christopher Smith - Georgia

Josh Proctor - Ohio State

The Denver chapter of @PFWAwriters has awarded annual Darrent Williams Good Guy award for accountability/professionalism. This year's winner is Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater. We have also started Demaryius Thomas Team MVP award to honor on-field play -- S Justin Simmons won it. — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) January 6, 2022

Cornerback

Patrick Surtain II, Ronald Darby, Michael Ojemudia

Jokes about franchise corners aside, this is a position group that looks like it will have some significant turnover in 2022. Kyle Fuller, Bryce Callahan, Michael Ford, and Nate Hairston are all unrestricted free agents. Fuller and Callahan are both older defensive players while Ford and Hairston’s primary contributions in 2021 came on special teams. During Paton’s time with the Minnesota Vikings, they used more picks in rounds 1-3 on cornerback than any other position group.

All three of the Broncos’ corners who remain under contract are at their best playing on the boundary, so it’d behoove Paton to consider veteran nickels if he does not bring back Fuller, Callahan, and/or Hairston. Darby’s age, injury history, and 2023 guarantees suggest it’d make sense to consider a developmental starter in the draft.

Veterans that could intrigue

Chris Harris Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

Darious Williams - Los Angeles Rams

K’Wuan Williams - San Francisco 49ers

Mackensie Alexander - Minnesota Vikings

Javelin Guidry Jr. - New York Jets

Prospects

Derek Stingley - LSU

Sauce Gardner - Cincinnati

Roger McCreary - Auburn

Coby Bryant - Cincinnati

Kyler Gordon - Washington

Andrew Booth Jr. - Clemson

Kaiir Elam - Florida

Trent McDuffie - Washington

Martin Emerson - Mississippi State

Alontae Taylor - Tennessee

Jermaine Waller - Virginia Tech

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - TCU

Storm Duck - North Carolina

Off Ball Linebacker

Under contract: Baron Browning, Justin Strnad

It only makes sense that there will be a lot of churn here after eight different players have logged snaps on the Fangio’s defense in 2021. Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, and Kenny Young are all set to become unrestricted free agents, Micah Kiser is a restricted free agent, and Jonas Griffith is an exclusive rights free agent. If Paton’s history with the Minnesota Vikings provides any hint towards his approach to the position, the Broncos will look to the draft for help at the position: From 2007 to 2020, Minny used 12 day three draft picks on true off ball linebackers.

Veterans that could intrigue

Prospects

Nakobe Dean - Georgia

Quay Walker - Georgia

Devin Lloyd - Utah

Chad Muma - Wyoming

Josh Ross - Michigan

Owen Pappoe - Auburn

Henry To’o To’o - Alabama

Christian Harris - Alabama

Damone Clark - LSU

Mike Jones - LSU

Jack Sanborn - Wisconsin

Leo Chenal - Wisconsin

Brian Asomoah - Minnesota

Brandon Smith - Penn State

Darrian Beavers - Cincinnati

Edge Rusher

Under contract: Jonathon Cooper, Bradley Chubb, Andre Mintze, Aaron Patrick

The Broncos tried to trade back into the first round of the 2021 draft to acquire Miami’s Jaelen Phillips and have since traded Von Miller, which suggests Paton could see this as a first round type of need. Chubb has missed 24 games since his rookie season with a variety of lower body ailments and looks like he’ll play 2022 on a fifth year option. Stephen Weatherly is an unrestricted free agent while Malik Reed is a restricted free agent.

Over Paton’s time with the Vikings, they landed Jared Allen in a blockbuster trade, but mostly stuck with a draft-and-develop philosophy at edge. The upcoming draft looks like it will have one of the deepest edge classes in recent memory, so it could pay for the Broncos to take advantage.

Veterans that could intrigue

Randy Gregory - Dallas Cowboys

Justin Houston - Indianapolis Colts

Arden Key - San Francisco 49ers

Chandler Jones - Arizona Cardinals

Jadeveon Clowney - Cleveland Browns

Haason Reddick - Carolina Panthers

Melvin Ingram - Kansas City Chiefs

Ryan Kerrigan - Philadelphia Eagles

Derek Barnett - Philadelphia Eagles

Lorenzo Carter - New York Giants

Kyler Fackrell - New York Giants

Charles Harris - Detroit Lions

Danielle Hunter - Minnesota Vikings*

Von Miller** - Los Angeles Rams

Prospects

Aidan Hutchinson - Michigan

David Ojabo - Michigan

Kayvon Thibodeaux - Oregon

George Karlaftis - Purdue

Travon Walker - Georgia

Arnold Ebiketie - Penn State

Myjai Sanders - Cincinnati

Nolan Smith - Georgia

Drake Jackson - USC

Zach Harrison - Ohio State

Isaiah Foskey - Notre Dame

Jermaine Johnson - Florida State

Kingsley Enagbare - South Carolina

Nick Bonitto - Oklahoma

Sam Williams - Ole Miss

Cameron Thomas - San Diego State

Josh Paschal - Kentucky

Boye Mafe - Minnesota

Amare Barno - Virginia Tech

*Hunter is due $18 million on the fifth day of the 2022 league year and the Vikings look like they’ll be $7.3 million over the expected 2022 cap by Over the Cap projections. He could become trade bait or hit free agency. ** This isn’t going to happen, but I still plan to watch Miller’s run with the Rams at my earliest convenience. Sorry, not sorry.

Defensive Line

Under contract: Dre’Mont Jones, Shelby Harris, Mike Purcell, McTelvin Agim

There’s an underrated need for an infusion of talent along the interior, and what happens with Fangio and the coaching staff could dramatically alter Paton’s approach. Since Bill Kollar became the defensive line coach in 2015 Elway and Paton have never spent more than a second round pick to bolster the group, and neither Adam Gotsis or DeMarcus Walker lived up to their draft pedigree.

Shamar Stephen and DeShawn Williams will be free agents after the game Saturday and both Harris and Purcell had down years impacted by injury. While Jones was Denver’s best pass rusher in 2021, Agim’s lack of playing time despite the issues ahead of him suggests the Broncos won’t count on his improvement in year three.

Veterans that could intrigue

Calais Campbell - Baltimore Ravens

Akiem Hicks - Chicago Bears

Sheldon Richardson - Minnesota Vikings

Quinton Jefferson - Las Vegas Raiders

Taven Bryan - Jacksonville Jaguars

Vernon Butler - Buffalo Bills

Ndamukong Suh - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Linval Joseph - Los Angeles Chargers

Larry Ogunjobi - Cleveland Browns

Malik Jackson - Cleveland Browns

Jarran Reed - Kansas City Chiefs

Maliek Collins - Houston Texans

B.J. Hill - Cincinnati Bengals

Prospects

Jordan Davis - Georgia

Devonte Wyatt - Georgia

Logan Hall - Houston

DeMarvin Leal - Texas A&M

Phidarian Mathis - Alabama

Travis Jones - Connecticut

Perrion Winfrey - Oklahoma

he's going to be in the running. I really like Logan Hall but Wyatt would make more sense if you need someone better suited to play 1-3 tech rather than like 3-5 tech the way Hall does — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) December 4, 2021

Offensive Line

Under contract: Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Graham Glasgow, Quinn Meinerz, Netane Muti, Austin Schlottmann

Three huge questions loom over this group:

Is Mike Munchak going to be retained? On this side of Black Monday, it’s hard to say with complete certainty. He was the finalist for head coach in 2019 and elected to join the Broncos as an assistant to move closer to family. He made the Hall of Fame as a player and is widely respected around the league as one of the best line coaches in the league. Will Glasgow get moved? The Broncos would be on the hook for six million in dead cap if they move Glasgow before June first, but only three if after. Shortly after the Broncos drafted Meinerz in the third round of the 2021 draft, Paton and Fangio said the plan was for him to play center, but there’s no question he’s looked promising at guard. If the room is left untouched, we could see a wide open competition for every interior starting job in camp. What is the plan for right tackle? If Paton elects to chase a rookie, NFL history suggests it could lead to some notable growing pains early, which is why I’ve argued the Broncos should have taken one during the 2021 draft. Since that didn’t happen, it’d make a ton of sense to retain one of the two veteran free agents and consider prospects for the long-term need. The 32-year-old Bobby Massie has looked like the Broncos’ best right tackle since Billy Turner after he was signed to replaced the injured (and cut) Ja’Wuan James, and Cam Fleming’s been a serviceable backup. Calvin Anderson’s an RFA and probably returns.

Veterans that could intrigue

Morgan Moses - New York Jets

Nate Solder - New York Giants

Riley Reiff - Cincinnati Bengals

Tackle Prospects

Evan Neal - Alabama

Ikem Ekwonu - NC State

Trevor Penning - Northern Iowa

Daniel Faalele - Minnesota

Bernhard Raimann - Central Michigan

Nicholas Petit-Frere - Ohio State

Darian Kinnard - Kentucky

Charles Cross - Mississippi State

Jaxson Kirkland - Washington

Max Mitchell - Louisianna

Kellen Diesch - Arizona State

Minnesota brought in the big man to score



Daniel Faalele is 6'9 380 lbs! pic.twitter.com/hQsye0FAS4 — ESPN (@espn) December 29, 2021

Wide Receiver

Under contract: Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Kendall Hinton, K.J. Hamler

2021 production aside, the Broncos’ receiving corps. is one of the more promising units in the league and the Broncos look like they have faith in Seth Williams’ development. If left unaltered, there is little reason for Paton to do more than chase depth at the position this offseason. With that said, teams asked about Jeudy in trade talks last year and both of Sutton and Patrick’s new contracts are quite moveable via trade. An Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson type of move could cost a receiver, which would open up room on the depth chart.

3 veterans that could intrigue if Sutton/Jeudy/Patrick is traded

Davante Adams - Green Bay Packers

Allen Robinson - Chicago Bears

Chris Godwin - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Prospects that make sense if the big three remain

Skyy Moore - Western Michigan

Wan’Dale Robinson - Kentucky

Khalil Shakir - Boise State

Kyle Philips - UCLA

Calvin Austin III - Memphis

Don't think we've talked about this, but both Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick's new contracts are still very moveable via trade.



Dead money for Patrick would be $2.25 M

Dead money for Sutton would be $4.8 M — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) December 28, 2021

Tight end

Under contract: Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam

The Broncos’ need for help at the tight end boils down to what happens with the offense in 2022 and who is brought back. The core two will remain for another year, though Paton will need to decide on Fant’s 2023 fifth year option this offseason. Eric Saubert and Andrew Beck are unrestricted free agents. Shaun Beyer was one of Paton’s priority free agents after the 2021 draft and spent a large chunk of his first year on the practice squad protected from rival teams. He should be in camp next year.

Veterans that could intrigue

O.J. Howard - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Hayden Hurst - Atlanta Falcons

David Njoku - Cleveland Browns

Mike Gesicki - Miami Dolphins

Jesse James - Chicago Bears

Blake Bell - Kansas City Chiefs

Prospects

Trey McBride - Colorado State

Jalen Wydermyer - Texas A&M

Jahleel Billingsley - Alabama

Jeremy Ruckert - Ohio State

Cade Otton - Washington

Will Mallory - Miami

Sam LaPorta - Iowa

Jake Ferguson - Wisconsin

Charlie Kolar - Iowa State

Colorado State TE Trey McBride (@mcbtrey) stood out on film. Sure hands, with fantastic YAC ability. He’s the best TE in the MWC conference and with another strong season, should be looked at as one of the best in the nation. #NFLDraft #DraftTwitter pic.twitter.com/dfMKAerCsz — Jack Borowsky (@Jack_Borowsky) July 3, 2020

Running Back

Under contract: Javonte “Pookie” Williams, Mike Boone

Paton could elect to re-sign Melvin Gordon or he could let the former Charger depart in free agency. Damarea Crockett looks like he’ll be signed to a future contract to compete in camp after spending parts of 2021 on the active roster. There’s also a distinct possibility outside help is added via free agency or the draft. The Broncos really have every option in front of them with their running back room.

Veterans that could intrigue

Sony Michel - Los Angeles Rams

Jeff Wilson - San Francisco 49ers

James Conner - Arizona Cardinals

Darrel Williams - Kansas City Chiefs

Justin Jackson - Los Angeles Chargers

Prospects

Kenneth Walker III - Michigan State

Kyren Williams - Notre Dame

Isaiah Spiller - Texas A&M

Hassan Haskins - Michigan

James Cook - Georgia

Tyler Allgeier - BYU

Kenneth Walker III was turning heads in a Heisman-level performance against Michigan.



5 TD

197 YDS



WOW pic.twitter.com/x9eVYVqx0z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 30, 2021

Quarterback

Under contract: Drew Lock

At this point there’s probably nothing Lock can do to prevent Paton from chasing quarterbacks in 2022. It remains to be seen how aggressively the second year general manager will pursue an answer under center.

Last year there were conflicting reports that linked the Broncos with Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold, and Andy Dalton last offseason. There were reports before the draft that Paton would select Trey Lance if he was available, and I received word from a reliable source prior to the draft that Justin Fields wasn’t a consideration.

What Paton does at QB will impact every other position group. If the Broncos land a future Hall of Famer like Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, they will be in win-now mode with less draft capital for rookie players. If instead they elect to draft a rookie passer, “win from now on” is the priority. A capable veteran spot starter makes sense in either situation, which is why there is a distinct possibility Bridgewater is re-signed if the cost makes sense. Lock could also potentially fill this role if he isn’t traded. Brett Rypien’s a restricted free agent who may be brought back to serve as QB3.

Veterans that could intrigue

Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers*

Russell Wilson - Seattle Seahawks*

Deshaun Watson - Houston Texans *

Baker Mayfield - Cleveland Browns*

Jimmy Garappolo - San Francisco 49ers*

Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings**

Matt Ryan - Atlanta Falcons**

Derek Carr - Las Vegas Raiders**

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles**

Gardner Minshew - Philadelphia Eagles**

Tyler Huntley - Baltimore Ravens**

Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins**

Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers**

Jameis Winston - New Orleans Saints

Prospects

Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh

Matt Corral - Ole Miss

Desmond Ridder - Cincinnati

Carson Strong - Nevada

Malik Willis - Liberty

Sam Howell - North Carolina

Bailey Zappe - Western Kentucky

Kaleb Eleby - Western Michigan

Jake Haener - Fresno State

Phil Jurkovec - Boston College

Tanner McKee - Stanford

Jayden Daniels - Arizona State

Jack Coan - Notre Dame

Dustin Crum - Kent State