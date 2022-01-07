Confidence in the direction of the Broncos hits new lows

As the Denver Broncos face another three game losing streak, fan confidence is again hitting new season lows. It is hard to believe that three weeks ago this team was coming off a blowout win over the Detroit Lions and sitting at 7-6 with their playoff destiny in their own hands.

The offense then scored 10, 13, and 13 on their way to a 7-9 record and another disastrous finish to a season. Under Teddy Bridgewater, the team averaged a woeful 20.6 points per game in 13 games. Under Drew Lock, the team averaged a woeful 16.8 points per game in 15 games dating back to all of 2020. That means the problem was more a Pat Shurmur problem than a Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater problem. The offense can’t score points regardless of who is slinging the football.

The lack of points is why the team has lost three games this season to teams that put up 17 or fewer points. If they win those three games by scoring 18 or more, they are 10-7 right now and sitting pretty for a playoff game in 2021.

That obviously didn’t happen and there is change coming. Whether that includes head coach Vic Fangio we’ll only have to wait a few more days to find out, but it will certainly include Pat Shurmur and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon. That alone should see fan confidence spike heading into the offseason.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.