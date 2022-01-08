The Denver Broncos season is over after today, but they could play spoiler for their hated AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs who are fighting for the #1 seed in the AFC. Can they do what no Broncos’ team has done since Week 2 of 2015 and beat the Chiefs?

Game Preview

The fate of this game rests on the shoulders of third-year starting quarterback Drew Lock. He has played efficiently in his two starts over the last two weeks, but the offense has been anemic when it comes to scoring points. Another issue is teams keying in on shutting down what was once a decent rushing attack.

Given how teams are playing Lock, he’s going to have to attack them through the air and show he can put up points doing so. The offense in general has been a trainwreck all season in the red zone.

In games where Teddy Bridgewater played the majority of the game, Denver averaged a paltry 20.6 points per game. With Drew Lock in there, that number has plummeted to just 11 points per game. The reason for this collapse is due to the run game being shut down and Lock unable to sustain drives with his arm. He has to change that in this game if they are to have any shot at beating the Chiefs to close out the season.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

When: Saturday, January 8 at 2:30 p.m. Mile High time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Channel: ESPN

Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporting)

National Radio: Westwood One | Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) and Terrell Davis (analyst)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play) and Rick Lewis (analyst)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Sunday Night Football

Yahoo! Sports App

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Tuesday^ Wednesday Thursday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Tuesday^ Wednesday Thursday Game Status Nate Hairston CB Illness - DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Shelby Harris DE Ankle/Illness LIMITED DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Pat Surtain II CB Calf DNP DNP DNP OUT Ronald Darby CB Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED DNP OUT Noah Fant TE Quad LIMITED LIMITED FULL - Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/Hip LIMITED LIMITED FULL - Drew Lock QB Right Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED FULL - Shamar Stephen DL Quad LIMITED LIMITED FULL - Javonte Williams RB Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL - Brandon McManus K COVID-19 Protocols QUESTIONABLE Sam Martin P COVID-19 Protocols QUESTIONABLE

Chiefs injury report Player Pos. Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status Lucas Niang OL Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder DNP DNP DNP OUT Orlando Brown T Calf LIMITED FULL FULL - Anthony Hitchens LB Knee LIMITED FULL FULL - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LIMITED FULL FULL - Derrick Nnadi DT Shoulder FULL FULL FULL -

Broncos-Chiefs Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened up a 9.5-point underdog at home to the Chiefs. With Kansas City fighting for the #1 seed in the AFC, that line has since grown to 10-points. Oddsmakers are expecting a good old fashioned beatdown in Denver on Saturday.

Matchup History

The only thing to know about the Broncos-Chiefs rivalry is that Denver has beaten Kansas City since Week 2 of 2015. Until they get that monkey of their backs, this franchise is owned by their AFC West rivals. Beat the Chiefs, then we’ll talk about the future.

Hot Reads

Broncos Podcasts

We got an outstanding podcast lineup for you each week and a big thank you to all who listen to our shows each week. We love you! Go Broncos!

On MHR Radio this week, Ian St. Clair and Adam Malnati are relieved the season is coming to an end after a late season collapse appears to be on the verge of ending in another double-digit loss season.

On the Cover 2 Broncos podcast, Joe Rowles takes a more positive approach to the seasons’ end looking at ways Denver might pull off the Week 18 upset over the Chiefs.

The Dublin to Denver podcast with Michael McQuaid, Colum Cronin, and Stewart Roche talk about the future of Vic Fangio in Denver and if it’ll last beyond next week.

You can subscribe to our podcast feed on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Social Media Information

MHR Facebook Page: Mile High Report: A Denver Broncos Blog

MHR Twitter: Follow @MileHighReport

MHR Instagram: Follow @MileHighReport

Denver Broncos Fan Group: Denver Broncos Football

MHR Live on Twitch: Follow @ MHR_Live