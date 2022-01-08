 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Broncos vs. Chiefs 2021 live stream: How to watch online, odds, game time, and TV schedule

Here’s how to watch the Denver Broncos play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18 to wrap up their 2021 season. Plus other odds and ends.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos season is over after today, but they could play spoiler for their hated AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs who are fighting for the #1 seed in the AFC. Can they do what no Broncos’ team has done since Week 2 of 2015 and beat the Chiefs?

Game Preview

The fate of this game rests on the shoulders of third-year starting quarterback Drew Lock. He has played efficiently in his two starts over the last two weeks, but the offense has been anemic when it comes to scoring points. Another issue is teams keying in on shutting down what was once a decent rushing attack.

Given how teams are playing Lock, he’s going to have to attack them through the air and show he can put up points doing so. The offense in general has been a trainwreck all season in the red zone.

In games where Teddy Bridgewater played the majority of the game, Denver averaged a paltry 20.6 points per game. With Drew Lock in there, that number has plummeted to just 11 points per game. The reason for this collapse is due to the run game being shut down and Lock unable to sustain drives with his arm. He has to change that in this game if they are to have any shot at beating the Chiefs to close out the season.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

When: Saturday, January 8 at 2:30 p.m. Mile High time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Channel: ESPN

Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporting)

National Radio: Westwood One | Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) and Terrell Davis (analyst)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play) and Rick Lewis (analyst)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Sunday Night Football

Yahoo! Sports App

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Tuesday^ Wednesday Thursday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Tuesday^ Wednesday Thursday Game Status
Nate Hairston CB Illness - DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE
Shelby Harris DE Ankle/Illness LIMITED DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE
Pat Surtain II CB Calf DNP DNP DNP OUT
Ronald Darby CB Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED DNP OUT
Noah Fant TE Quad LIMITED LIMITED FULL -
Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/Hip LIMITED LIMITED FULL -
Drew Lock QB Right Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED FULL -
Shamar Stephen DL Quad LIMITED LIMITED FULL -
Javonte Williams RB Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL -
Brandon McManus K COVID-19 Protocols QUESTIONABLE
Sam Martin P COVID-19 Protocols QUESTIONABLE

Chiefs injury report

Player Pos. Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status
Lucas Niang OL Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder DNP DNP DNP OUT
Orlando Brown T Calf LIMITED FULL FULL -
Anthony Hitchens LB Knee LIMITED FULL FULL -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LIMITED FULL FULL -
Derrick Nnadi DT Shoulder FULL FULL FULL -

Broncos-Chiefs Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened up a 9.5-point underdog at home to the Chiefs. With Kansas City fighting for the #1 seed in the AFC, that line has since grown to 10-points. Oddsmakers are expecting a good old fashioned beatdown in Denver on Saturday.

Matchup History

The only thing to know about the Broncos-Chiefs rivalry is that Denver has beaten Kansas City since Week 2 of 2015. Until they get that monkey of their backs, this franchise is owned by their AFC West rivals. Beat the Chiefs, then we’ll talk about the future.

2021 Denver Broncos Schedule

Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Score Record
Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Score Record
1 9/12/2021 at New York Giants 2:25 PM FOX 27-13 1-0
2 9/19/2021 at Jacksonville Jaguars 11:00 AM CBS 23-13 2-0
3 9/26/2021 vs New York Jets 2:05 PM CBS 26-0 3-0
4 10/3/2021 vs Baltimore Ravens 2:25 PM CBS 7-23 3-1
5 10/10/2021 at Pittsburgh Steelers 11:00 AM FOX 19-27 3-2
6 10/17/2021 vs Las Vegas Raiders 2:25 PM CBS 24-34 3-3
7 10/21/2021 at Cleveland Browns (TNF) 6:20 PM NFLN 14-17 3-4
8 10/31/2021 vs Washington Football Team 2:25 PM FOX 17-10 4-4
9 11/7/2021 at Dallas Cowboys 11:00 AM FOX 30-16 5-4
10 11/14/2021 vs Philadelphia Eagles 2:25 PM CBS 13-30 5-5
11 11/21/2021 BYE
12 11/28/2021 vs Los Angeles Chargers 2:05 PM CBS 28-13 6-5
13 12/5/2021 at Kansas City Chiefs (SNF) 6:20 PM NBC 9-22 6-6
14 12/12/2021 vs Detroit Lions 2:05 PM FOX 38-10 7-6
15 12/19/2021 vs Cincinnati Bengals 2:05 PM CBS 10-15 7-7
16 12/26/2021 at Las Vegas Raiders 2:25 PM CBS 13-17 7-8
17 1/2/2022 at Los Angeles Chargers 2:05 PM CBS 13-34 7-9
18 1/8/2022 vs Kansas City Chiefs (SAT) 2:30 PM ESPN

