The Denver Broncos season is over after today, but they could play spoiler for their hated AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs who are fighting for the #1 seed in the AFC. Can they do what no Broncos’ team has done since Week 2 of 2015 and beat the Chiefs?
Game Preview
The fate of this game rests on the shoulders of third-year starting quarterback Drew Lock. He has played efficiently in his two starts over the last two weeks, but the offense has been anemic when it comes to scoring points. Another issue is teams keying in on shutting down what was once a decent rushing attack.
Given how teams are playing Lock, he’s going to have to attack them through the air and show he can put up points doing so. The offense in general has been a trainwreck all season in the red zone.
In games where Teddy Bridgewater played the majority of the game, Denver averaged a paltry 20.6 points per game. With Drew Lock in there, that number has plummeted to just 11 points per game. The reason for this collapse is due to the run game being shut down and Lock unable to sustain drives with his arm. He has to change that in this game if they are to have any shot at beating the Chiefs to close out the season.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
When: Saturday, January 8 at 2:30 p.m. Mile High time
Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
Channel: ESPN
Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporting)
National Radio: Westwood One | Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) and Terrell Davis (analyst)
Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play) and Rick Lewis (analyst)
Online Streaming
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Tuesday^
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Tuesday^
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|Nate Hairston
|CB
|Illness
|-
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle/Illness
|LIMITED
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Pat Surtain II
|CB
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|DNP
|OUT
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Quad
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|-
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Thumb/Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|-
|Drew Lock
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|-
|Shamar Stephen
|DL
|Quad
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|-
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|-
|Brandon McManus
|K
|COVID-19 Protocols
|QUESTIONABLE
|Sam Martin
|P
|COVID-19 Protocols
|QUESTIONABLE
Chiefs injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Orlando Brown
|T
|Calf
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Anthony Hitchens
|LB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
Broncos-Chiefs Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened up a 9.5-point underdog at home to the Chiefs. With Kansas City fighting for the #1 seed in the AFC, that line has since grown to 10-points. Oddsmakers are expecting a good old fashioned beatdown in Denver on Saturday.
Matchup History
The only thing to know about the Broncos-Chiefs rivalry is that Denver has beaten Kansas City since Week 2 of 2015. Until they get that monkey of their backs, this franchise is owned by their AFC West rivals. Beat the Chiefs, then we’ll talk about the future.
2021 Denver Broncos Schedule
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|1
|9/12/2021
|at New York Giants
|2:25 PM
|FOX
|27-13
|1-0
|2
|9/19/2021
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|23-13
|2-0
|3
|9/26/2021
|vs New York Jets
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|26-0
|3-0
|4
|10/3/2021
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|7-23
|3-1
|5
|10/10/2021
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|19-27
|3-2
|6
|10/17/2021
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|24-34
|3-3
|7
|10/21/2021
|at Cleveland Browns (TNF)
|6:20 PM
|NFLN
|14-17
|3-4
|8
|10/31/2021
|vs Washington Football Team
|2:25 PM
|FOX
|17-10
|4-4
|9
|11/7/2021
|at Dallas Cowboys
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|30-16
|5-4
|10
|11/14/2021
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|13-30
|5-5
|11
|11/21/2021
|BYE
|12
|11/28/2021
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|28-13
|6-5
|13
|12/5/2021
|at Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC
|9-22
|6-6
|14
|12/12/2021
|vs Detroit Lions
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|38-10
|7-6
|15
|12/19/2021
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|10-15
|7-7
|16
|12/26/2021
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|13-17
|7-8
|17
|1/2/2022
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|13-34
|7-9
|18
|1/8/2022
|vs Kansas City Chiefs (SAT)
|2:30 PM
|ESPN
