Week 18: Broncos vs. Chiefs - Live updates

The Denver Broncos will wrap up their season at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. Early reports suggest we could see record numbers of no shows from today’s game as the Chiefs will come in looking to secure their chance at the #1 seed in the AFC and the Broncos prepare for a potential head coaching change next week.

Game preview

The key to this game will rely on the right arm of Drew Lock. Teams are keyed in on stopping the run game with Lock in there, so he must prove he can beat them over the top for Denver to have any shot in this game.

Lock has taken care of the football in his two starts, but it hasn’t led to much in the way of points production until games were well out of hand. He’ll need to be far more aggressive and accurate in Week 18. If he can beat the Chiefs defense over the top and put up a few touchdowns early, then we’ll magically see those running lanes open back up for Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon.

