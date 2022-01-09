What will the Broncos do next now that yet another disappointing season is over?

Good morning, Broncos Country!

The last six seasons have been rough.

The Denver Broncos have now gone six years not playing in the playoffs and have five-straight losing seasons.

For a franchise that once had more Super Bowl appearances than losing seasons under Pat Bowlen, this is unheard of. And it needs to change.

I’m curious to see what the Broncos do now. What does George Paton do at head coach? Who will be the next quarterback to add to the carousel, and will he finally blow up that blasted carousel? And what about ownership? That last one is the key to all of this finally changing.

Safety Justin Simmons starts his presser off with an apology to #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/E7FgxlgLSe — Ryan Greene (@RyanCBS4) January 9, 2022

As Denver safety Justin Simmons said after yet another loss to the Kansas City Chiefs (13 in a row now):

“I want to start with an apology to Broncos Country. My goal is to get back to where this organization is used to. It doesn’t mean much right now, but it will down the road when we get there.”

First off, Simmons doesn’t need to apologize for anything. The players played their asses off all year. This starts at the top. I will add that I was proud of the way the team played and fought in the 28-24 loss to Kansas City. But yet again the Broncos failed to finish and couldn’t win a big game. That’s been all too common in Denver over this brutal stretch.

The next few weeks and months will be very interesting for the Broncos.

Hopefully, successful days and seasons will return.

