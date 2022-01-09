The Denver Broncos part ways with Vic Fangio

Well, the inevitable became the reality for the Denver Broncos. Just about 15 hours after completing the 5th losing season in a row, Vic Fangio has been let go as the Broncos head coach.

We’ve parted ways with Head Coach Vic Fangio. pic.twitter.com/skaXOvEGBk — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 9, 2022

Fangio took over for the Broncos in 2019. In his three seasons as the head coach he amassed a 19-30 record. In his tenure, Fangio’s Broncos won only 5 division games, with four of them coming against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In his final game as the Broncos head coach, Fangio lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. This was the 13th straight loss to their division rival, and probably the final nail in the proverbial coffin for him in Denver.

During his time in Denver Fangio’s defense was always considered a solid unit, but the offense an special teams struggled under his guidance. He brought in Pat Shurmur to be the offensive coordinator, which never worked. He stuck with Tom McMahon as his special teams coordinator, which everyone in Broncos Country will tell you was a mistake.

The continuing search for a QB was a hinderance to the success of the Broncos under Fangio. With a revolving door of starting QBs in Denver since the 2015 season, it was a thorn in the side of this coaching staff from day 1.

The Broncos starting quarterbacks during Vic Fangio's tenure:



- Joe Flacco

- Brandon Allen

- Drew Lock

- Jeff Driskel

- Brett Rypien

- Kendall Hinton / Phillip Lindsay

- Teddy Bridgewater — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) January 9, 2022

On top of the offensive issues that plagued Fangio’s time as the Broncos HC, his clock management issues, and comical record on challenges became a mainstay of his time in Denver.

Moving on from Fangio puts George Paton and the Broncos into an interesting position. The search for a new head coach and staff in the middle of a search for a new owner will definitely make this offseason an interesting one.

Whoever they hire, whether it be a defensive coach like Dan Quinn, or an offensive coach like Eric Bieniemy or Byron Leftwich, they will inherit a solid defense, with good skill position players, and no starting QB.