Broncos head coaching search 2022: News, Rumors & Updates

The Denver Broncos have fired Vic Fangio and will be interviewing candidates for their next head coach. Here is everything we know.

The Denver Broncos have relieved Vic Fangio of his head coaching duties on Sunday, January 9, 2022. They followed that up with the firings of their coordinators as well. Some of the potential candidates to replace Fangio include Doug Pederson, Dan Quinn, Eric Bieniemy, Byron Leftwich, and Kellen Moore. There are others, but those are some of the bigger names mentioned the day Fangio was fired.

We will be tracking every rumor, every interview, and every update to come out around George Paton’s head coaching search. Here is everything we know.