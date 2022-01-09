Coach Fangio leaves Broncos Country with positive statement

This morning, Denver Broncos President & CEO Joe Ellis and general manager George Paton announced their decision to move on from Denver’s head coach of three years, Vic Fangio.

Whether or not parting ways with Fangio was the plan before yesterday's close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the possibility had been flying around for a while.

The head coach had a disappointing output for Broncos Country with his 19-30 game record, a questionable history with challenges and game management, paired with playoff eliminations in all three seasons of his tenure. All that in mind, the executive decision to find a new leader doesn’t come as a surprise.

Fangio’s Statement

“It was an honor and privilege to serve as Head Coach of the Denver Broncos,” Fangio said in a classy statement released today, “I want to thank John Elway and Joe Ellis for giving me the opportunity to be part of this storied franchise and special community when they hired me three seasons ago.”

The coach went on to call Paton one of the league’s “best” GMs, adding, “Broncos fans, you have a great one in George.”

Paton joined the Broncos last year and immediately jumped into the operations. They walked away with some real winners in last year’s draft, and he beefed the roster up with even more talent. From my perspective, he’s put a good foot forward in Denver, and I am optimistic about the year ahead. Is he one of the best GMs in the league? I think time’s going to tell that story.

Fangio thanked the players, coaches, and staff, for the “fight and character” they showed week after week. “No matter the adversity, circumstances or challenges we faced, you never backed down,” he stated, “I am proud to be associated with this group of fighters and competitors. I appreciate you all.”

“To Broncos fans,” Fangio continued, “Thank you for your support, passion and how much you care about the Broncos. You are the reason Denver is one of the NFL’s best football towns.”

He closed by painting a picture of hope in the team’s road ahead.

“The foundation is in place for this team to accomplish great things,” Fangio described, “The future is bright for the Denver Broncos, and I wish the organization nothing but the best.”

It’s my hope that Fangio will now find success with his next organization, perhaps as a defensive coordinator, which historically has been a great fit for him. In the meantime, Paton’s search for a new head coach has begun.

Search for a Head Coach

The Broncos’ official website (per Aric DiLalla) released a list of potential candidates that have been mentioned in the media, and the list is as follows:

With our season being over, I have no doubt most of the Broncos’ upcoming news is going to center around this search (whether it’s any of the guys on this list, or looking elsewhere), as well as the search for an offensive coordinator.

The only thing to do now is keep our eyes open for the upcoming changes, and get ready for next season.