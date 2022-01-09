Broncos will have 9th overall selection in 2022 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos came into Week 18 with the potential of securing a 2022 NFL Draft pick anywhere between the 7th and 14th spot. Winning would obviously put them on the back end range and losing the front, well they lost, so we came into Sunday staring at a potential Top 10 selection.

I wrote earlier this week that it would come down to four games and I predicted we’d get a split on those games to secure that 9th overall section. While I didn’t get the teams right, the outcome was the same.

With GM George Paton on the hunt for a new head coach and the franchise going through a sale, 2022 figures to be quite an eventful offseason. That 9th overall selection could become a huge piece of the puzzle in returning the franchise to the playoffs for the first time in six seasons.