 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Broncos secure 9th overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Filed under:

Broncos will have 9th overall selection in 2022 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos will have a Top 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here is the latest draft order after the final week of the regular season.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: NFL Draft Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos came into Week 18 with the potential of securing a 2022 NFL Draft pick anywhere between the 7th and 14th spot. Winning would obviously put them on the back end range and losing the front, well they lost, so we came into Sunday staring at a potential Top 10 selection.

I wrote earlier this week that it would come down to four games and I predicted we’d get a split on those games to secure that 9th overall section. While I didn’t get the teams right, the outcome was the same.

With GM George Paton on the hunt for a new head coach and the franchise going through a sale, 2022 figures to be quite an eventful offseason. That 9th overall selection could become a huge piece of the puzzle in returning the franchise to the playoffs for the first time in six seasons.

Current 2022 NFL Draft Order

PICK TEAM RECORD SOS
PICK TEAM RECORD SOS
1 Jaguars 3-14 0.512
2 Lions 3-13-1 0.528
3 Texans 4-13 0.500
4 Jets 4-13 0.512
5 Giants 4-13 0.537
6 Panthers 5-12 0.509
7 Giants via Bears 6-11 0.523
8 Falcons 7-10 0.472
9 Broncos 7-10 0.484
10 Jets via Seahawks 7-10 0.519
11 Washington 7-10 0.530
12 Vikings 8-9 0.509
13 Browns 8-9 0.514
14 Ravens 8-9 0.531

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...