Broncos vs. Raiders score predictions

The Denver Broncos have clawed their way to a 2-1 record to start the season thanks to a more than stout defense that has given up just two field goals in the second half through three games. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders have clawed their way to defeat in each of their first three games.

Collectively, we at Mile High Report are feeling optimistic and predicting a 25-17 Broncos win over the Raiders this weekend. I didn’t include one score, because it was clearly a clapback for the worst home loss in Broncos’ history back when Josh McDaniels was ruining things as Denver’s head coach.

Anyway, here is how we see things playing out individually.

Broncos 17, Raiders 20

I hate the Raiders. I also hate that they are 0-3 and in desperation mode in a home game against the Broncos. Maybe if I felt more confident in the Broncos’ offense right now that they’d suddenly get it together, I’d feel more confident they’d win this weekend. However, they kind of regressed with eight three and outs last week. Hopefully I’m wrong here, but I think the Raiders ruin my weekend and Josh McDaniels smug face is going to be everywhere next week... - Tim Lynch

Broncos 27, Raiders 20

The offense builds on its 4th quarter drive from last week and starts working out its issues against the Raiders’ questionable secondary. Derek Carr and Darren Waller get their share of points (while PS2 locks down Adams for most of the game), but can’t overcome the Broncos’ defense. Las Vegas falls to 0-4. - Taylor Kothe

Broncos 25, Raiders 17

The Broncos are finally going to hit their stride by putting some points on the board and the Raiders are going to see another heartbreaking loss. Our defense is mostly going to keep killing it with a couple of turnovers that are going to put the Broncos offense in easy position to score. That being said, Derek Carr is still going to worry us with a couple of TD throws as he finds some chinks in the Broncos armor. - Sadaraine

Broncos 27, Raiders 13

It’s time for the Broncos offense to break out. We have been waiting, and what better place than in the great Las Vegas toilet bowl? What better time than Sunday afternoon. I know that Josh McDaniels will be fired up for this game, but handing him a 4th loss in a row, and beating the Raiders would be an epic Sunday in Broncos Country. Nathaniel Hackett will call a good game, and the offense will finally click. It should be fun to watch. Add to that the stellar play of the defense to this point, and this game has all the makings of Denver leaving Las Vegas as the division leader, and one more nail in the McDaniels head coaching coffin. - Adam Malnati

Broncos 24, Raiders 13

The offense takes a step forward in Las Vegas and starts to establish some rhythm. While they won’t magically transform into the 2013 Broncos, they will make plays they haven’t been executing on in the three previous games and be able to put up points. Pat Surtain II is getting better and better, and I expect him to stick to Adams most of the game. The Raiders will have their chances offensively, but the dominant Broncos’ D will be sure to keep them out of the end zone for much of the game. - Nick Burch

Broncos 59, Raiders 14

It’s no secret I have a seething hatred for this rancid franchise in the desert. Now you add McDaniels to the equation? The last time he was a part of this rivalry, he led the Broncos to a 59-14 flogging by the hated rivals. I would love nothing more than Wilson and Hackett repaying in kind that shellacking, while putting to rest all of the talk of a washed Russ and struggling offense. Will this actually happen? Heck no, but a Broncos fan can dream of McDaniels and the Raiders getting thoroughly embarrassed and humiliated at home. In all seriousness, I do think Denver wins on Sunday. - Ian St. Clair

Broncos 30, Raiders 17

I’m not ready to declare a full breakout for the Broncos offense, but I think this game puts them on their way. The Raiders are in the bottom 8 in both passing yards allowed and points given up while their rushing defense is middle of the road - the Broncos should be able to move the ball. Derek Carr has been erratic, throwing four interceptions in the first three games. I feel a pick six on the way, a la Chris Harris Jr. in 2015. - Chad Workman

What is your score prediction for the Broncos-Raiders game? Let us know in the comments section below.