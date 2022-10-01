AFC West watch: Crippled Bolts; Super Bowl rematch

When it comes to the AFC West, it doesn’t get much better than Week 3.

The Denver Broncos won and every team lost. That includes a surprising Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

As a result, the Broncos are now tied with Kansas City for the division lead at 2-1. Denver can equal the Chiefs at 1-0 in the division, pending the result of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here is Sunday’s AFC West watch.

Like clockwork, the Chargers' injuries have started to pile up.

Joey Bosa is on IR.

Rashawn Slater is done for the year.

Keenan Allen is once again out this week in Houston.

Justin Herbert is fighting rib cartilage issues.

Is this Chargers’ season?

Even if Los Angeles were healthy, the Texans are no walk in the park. This Houston team is scrappy and the defense is opportunistic. The question is Davis Mills. Can he not make the mistake(s) that will cost Houston?

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers are a -5.5-point favorite. That’s a tempting number based on the health issues LA carries with it to Houston.

KC Chiefs (2-1) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1), 6:15 p.m., NBC

The rematch of Super Bowl LV is here. It’s also in Tampa Bay.

Needless to say, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have extra motivation to play even better and win this game due to the devastation of Hurricane Ian. It is just a football game, but sports can help in situations like what happened on the west coast of Florida.

The key for Brady and Tampa Bay is the status of the wide receivers. Last week against the Green Bay Packers, Brady was basically throwing to depth and practice squad guys. Mike Evans should be good to go. It looks like Chris Godwin and Julio Jones are questionable.

As for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, will they be able to solve Todd Bowles and his defensive game plan? In that Super Bowl, Bowles’ crafted a masterful plan that was executed to perfection. And this Tampa Bay defense is still really, really good.

This should be a helluva football game.

DraftKings has Brady and the Bucs as the current -1-point favorite. The sportsbook is also offering a Fresh From the Field special of Mahomes and Brady to each record 1+ passing touchdown in both halves at +250.