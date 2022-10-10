Monday Night Football Week 5: Raiders at Chiefs - Live Updates

The AFC West leading Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) at home on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5. The last time these two teams met was also at Arrowhead and the Chiefs won that game 48-9 last December.

Given how the Raiders allowed the Denver Broncos to score three touchdowns against them last week when Denver has all of six total touchdowns in five games, I would predict Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will run up plenty of touchdowns to beat the hapless Raiders led by the hapless Josh McDaniels.

Kickoff is set for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri and will air on ESPN. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, ESPN+ and fuboTV will be streaming this game.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I went ahead and took the Chiefs with the covering of the seven-point spread. Denver hasn’t had any offense, but half of their touchdowns through five games came against these Raiders. You’d have to assume that means the Chiefs will win by a million.