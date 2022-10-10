Broncos reportedly signing Trinity Benson to practice squad; announced other transactions

It’s been a busy Monday for the Denver Broncos as they have signed former-Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson to their practice squad. Benson was traded to the Lions last year for a fifth rounder that General Manager George Paton used to select Delarrin Turner-Yell this year.

Per wire, WR Trinity Benson visited Broncos today. It appears he's headed for team's practice squad. Raised a Bronco, traded to Lions last year. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 10, 2022

Bringing Benson back essentially makes the trade to the Lions look genius. Paton was able to secure an extra draft pick and got his player back anyway.

This report preceded a team announcement that they have placed long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer, left tackle Garett Bolles and cornerback Ronald Darby on injured reserve. All three were injured in the game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday. Following those moves, the team also promoted wide receiver Kendall Hinton to the active roster and signed linebacker Harvey Langi to their practice squad. In a corresponding move, they released tight end Dominique Dafney.

According to Mike Klis, the team has been trying out a slew of long snappers. They tried out five on Monday and could bring in more on Tuesday. They’ll certainly sign one before practice sessions get going towards the middle of the week.