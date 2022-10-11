Broncos Reacts Survey: Week 6

Here we go. Every week we gauge the sentiment around Broncos County and here lately it has been a difficult task. Denver Broncos fans are mostly not happy and we’ve debated the issues over the weekend in various roundtable posts, so now its time for our weekly survey. The results from these polls will be published on the site Friday.

We always ask about fan confidence in the direction of the team and those tend to follow the ebbs and flows of wins and losses. However, this week I also wanted to find out if anyone believes that Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett will work the offense out by the Bye Week. At least enough to be somewhat competent in the red zone and begin putting more than 12 points (give or take) on the board each game. I want to believe, but I have my doubts at this point.