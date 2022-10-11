Derek Wolfe was right... we did get ‘catfished’ by all the Broncos hype

Before the start of the season, the Denver Broncos were a highly touted team. Fans and media alike were giddy over the team’s acquisition of superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos also chose to hire an ‘offensive-minded’ head coach in Nathaniel Hackett, who did wonders with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

But here we are in week 6, and some fans can’t help but think the season is already over. How can you blame them though? The Broncos have failed to look anything remotely like what they were projected to be.

Where is that superstar quarterback the Broncos traded a good chunk of their future for? Why is the current offense making Pat Shurmur’s offense of 2021 look productive? At this point, there are just too many questions with very few answers.

Former Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe took to Twitter this past week to voice his opinions during the Broncos' embarrassing Thursday Night Football loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Things are getting real ugly. Talk about a let down. I feel like we got catfished by all of the hype. — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) October 7, 2022

Hard to disagree with Wolfe on this one. Wolfe also voiced his displeasure with Wilson’s poor performance, tweeting a somewhat backhanded “That’s what $250m gets ya.”

The Broncos are starting to near the end of what should have been the easiest part of their schedule (had the team actually lived up to the hype.) Instead, the Broncos are currently 2-3, and will soon face a downright daunting slate of opponents in the final months of the season.

Broncos Country, buckle up for the remainder of this ride.