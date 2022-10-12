All we want to see is consistency from the NFL referees

Let me start by saying that I want to see our players protected. I think a guy slinging a QB’s head onto the turf has no place in the game of football.

Because let’s be real: football is a game and no one should be having their brain scrambled with possible long-lasting consequences just for a game.

So I get that the refs want to protect our QBs.

But can we not be silly with it by taking away big plays by pass rushers where they obviously were not taking any kind of over-the-top awful intention with the way they tackled?

I don’t care one whit for the Tampa Bay Bucs or the Kansas City Chiefs, but I care about the game of football. I want to see sacks just as much as I want to see TD passes. Both are GAME CHANGING PLAYS.

And I for one get really irritated when the refs are doing things in a way that are taking away one aspect of the game that I love.

Broncos News

Broncos Now: HC Nathaniel Hackett gives an update on QB Russell Wilson’s shoulder injury

On this episode of "Broncos Now," team reporter Sydney Jones recaps Tuesday's press conferences, as Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, guard Dalton Risner and cornerback Pat Surtain II spoke to the media. Plus, Broncos Lead Writer Aric DiLalla joins the show t

With strong defense, Broncos believe in potential once offense finds stride

"There is no time to say, 'Oh, we’re going to get there at some point,'" Dalton Risner said. "We have to do it now. That’s our mindset."

Five reasons why it’s not as bad as it seems for the Broncos – DenverFan - DenverFan

It may feel hopeless, but perhaps that's because of five-straight losing seasons that have drained optimism from Broncos Country.

Other NFL News

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 6: Four best team fits for WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Which teams should be in the market for Odell Beckham Jr.? David Carr lists four fits for the free agent receiver. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 offensive players in the NFL ahead of Week 6.

NFL trade candidates: Notable players who SHOULD be on the move before the league's Nov. 1 deadline

Who's ready for some good old-fashioned wheeling and dealing?! With the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1, Eric Edholm spotlights 14 players who SHOULD be on the move -- and identifies specific teams that could be interested in their services.

Bills Stay No. 1 in a Year of DVOA Parity | Football Outsiders

Buffalo, Philly, and Baltimore stay on top but what's remarkable is how close all of this year's teams are to each other, except the Indianapolis Colts offense.

Brett Favre denies wrongdoing in welfare case, blames media

Brett Favre said in a statement Tuesday that he has done nothing wrong and has been "smeared" in the media in response to his involvement in a sprawling welfare investigation in Mississippi

Can the NFL fix the roughing the passer rule? Potential solutions

Were penalties on Chris Jones and Grady Jarrett warranted? Here's how and when the league could address roughing calls.

Commanders' Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz for 'QB' remark

Commanders coach Ron Rivera apologized to quarterback Carson Wentz for comments he made Monday.

Troy Aikman Criticized for Controversial Comment During Chiefs-Raiders Game - Sports Illustrated

The broadcaster’s statement was in response to a perplexing roughing the passer call during the contest.

Photographer Files Assault Claim Against Davante Adams - Sports Illustrated

The Vegas receiver is also facing possible discipline from the league for the incident.

Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Comments on Davante Adams’s Postgame Incident - Sports Illustrated

The Las Vegas coach supports his star receiver, calling the shoving of a photographer an “unfortunate situation.”

NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Rampaging Bills leapfrog undefeated Eagles to reclaim No. 1 spot

Five weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Dan Hanzus' Power Rankings experience a grand reshuffling, with 28 of 32 teams on the move. Check out the changes at the very top, bottom and just about everywhere in between.