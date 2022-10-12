AFC West Roundup, Week 5: Chiefs & Chargers distance themselves from Broncos & Raiders

The Broncos were the talk of the NFL world following a painful loss in primetime on Thursday night. Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson took plenty of heat over the weekend while the Chiefs and Chargers pulled further ahead in the division standings.

AFC West Standings Team W L T Div. Conf. Team W L T Div. Conf. Kansas City Chiefs 4 1 0 2-0 2-1 Los Angeles Chargers 3 2 0 1-1 3-2 Denver Broncos 2 3 0 0-1 1-2 Las Vegas Raiders 1 4 0 1-2 1-3

Final Score: 12-9

Recap: Where do we begin with this one? There were many incompletions, sacks, punts, and a few field goals on the way to a 9-6 Broncos lead late in the 4th quarter. With four and a half minutes left in the game, the Broncos put together a drive beginning from their own 15-yard line that found them in the Colts red zone with just over two minutes remaining. Despite the overwhelming evidence that Russell Wilson didn’t have his best stuff, or any stuff, really, and the fact that the Colts were incapable of overcoming a six-point deficit in two minutes, Hackett dialed up a pass to the end zone on 3rd and 4 from the 13-yard line. Naturally, the pass was intercepted. The Colts would go on to tie the game and send it to overtime. Facing a three-point deficit when the Broncos got the ball in overtime, they quickly marched down the field before stalling in the red zone, again. Despite the additional evidence that Russell Wilson didn’t have his best stuff, Hackett again called for a pass, this time on 4th and 1 from the Colts five-yard line. You guessed it, another interception. We can blame coach Hackett or Russell Wilson, but the team must find a solution, and quickly. The only good news from this game come from the defensive side of the ball, where the pass rush wreaked havoc on Matt Ryan all night. Bradley Chubb finished with 2.5 sacks and Baron Browning with 1.5.

Injuries: Garett Bolles placed on IR (leg), Ronald Darby placed on IR (knee), Jacob Bobenmoyer placed on IR (thumb), Russell Wilson (shoulder)

Week 5 Matchups: Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland Browns

Final Score: 30-28

Recap: The Browns jumped out to a 14-point lead, ultimately taking a 21-17 lead into halftime. The teams traded scores in the second half before the Chargers intercepted a Jacoby Brissett pass with 2:55 left in the game, seemingly sealing a victory. Instead, the Chargers would go for it on 4th and 1 at their own 46-yard line, giving the ball back to the Browns with 1:13 remaining. The Browns, unable to move the ball more than 10 yards, saw a game winning kick sail wide right with 16 seconds left. Somehow, someway the Chargers escaped on the back of Austin Ekelers 199 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. The Chargers defense bled rushing yards all day, giving up 134 yards to Nick Chubb and 213 on the ground overall. While the Bolts offense has been explosive, the defense has been suspect despite some high profile offseason acquisitions.

Injuries: Trey Pipkins III (MCL)

Week 5 Matchup: Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers

Final Score: 29-30

Recap: Derek Carr, Davante Adams, and Josh Jacobs were rolling early, leading the Raiders to a 17-point advantage deep into the second quarter. The two teams traded scores leading into halftime where the Raiders took a 20-10 lead. Inevitably, Patrick Mahomes did Patrick Mahomes things as the Chiefs went on a 21-3 run in the second half. Las Vegas, down by 7, were able to find the end zone with 4:27 remaining. Rather than tying the game, Josh McDaniels elected to go for two and the lead. Josh Jacobs was unable to push his way across the goal line and the Raiders fell, 29-30 at Arrowhead. Both offenses were impressive in this one. Davante Adams delivered multiple big blows to the Chiefs secondary, gashing them for 124 yards and two scores on just three catches. Josh Jacobs ran for 154 yards and a score, but it was Travis Kelce’s four touchdown receptions on 25 yards that were the difference. The Raiders may have dug themselves a hole too deep to climb out of, but they look sharp for a 1-4 team. The Chiefs offense is sorting out the post Tyreek Hill life, but still seem unstoppable when they get rolling.

Injuries: Tershawn Wharton (ACL), Chris Lammons (hip)

Darren Waller (hamstring)

Week 5 Matchup: Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders on Bye

Predictions for Week 6

After going 2-1 last week, my record on the season sits at 7-6.

With the Raiders on bye and the Broncos heading to LA, we have just two games to pick this week. As much as I want to see Denver redeem themselves in primetime on Monday night in LA, it’s impossible to pick them to win right now. I’ll take the Chargers over the Broncos and the Bills at home over the Chiefs.

