Over/Under: ESPN Fantasy Football Projections

The following week six fantasy football projections are from ESPN Fantasy Football.

PROJECTION: Russell Wilson – 16.9 points

OVER: Russell Wilson has gotten over 16 points twice so far this season, once against the Seahawks in week one and the other time against the Raiders in week four. The thing these two teams have in common are that they are among some of the weakest defenses in the league and Russ has been able to put up points (fantasy wise) against them. The Broncos opponent this week falls into a similar category, as the Chargers let up the tenth most yards per game (368 yards) and third most in points allowed, allowing 27.2 point per game. If this trend continues, Russ should produce an amount over his projection of 16.9 points.

PROJECTION: Melvin Gordon III – 11.3 points

OVER: The Chargers have allowed over 130 rushing yards per game so far this season, which is one of the worst defenses against the run in the league. Expect the Broncos to try to open up the passing game by running the football with Gordon frequently in this matchup. Gordon was also involved in the passing game last week, recording three catches for 49 yards, which will give him the points boost to get over his projected total.

PROJECTION: Courtland Sutton – 13.9 points

UNDER: Although Sutton has been one of the Broncos best players this season, he has only surpassed 13.9 points one time this season and it was in week two. Sutton will get close to his projected total, but after Russ’ awful Thursday night performance, expect the Broncos to try to establish the run with Gordon since that has been the biggest weakness of the Chargers defense the last two seasons. Sutton being guarded by the elite cornerback tandem of J.C. Jackson and Asante Samuel Jr does not help his case either.

PROJECTION: Broncos D/ST – 3.7 points

OVER: The strength of this team is the defense and even though they will likely let up more points than they have against the Colts and 49ers, the Broncos still will be able to generate pressure against Justin Herbert. With Chargers left tackle, Rashawn Slater, being out for the season, players like Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory have an advantage this week to create chaos for Herbert coming off the edge.

Also, Chargers WR1, Keenan Allen, is questionable for Monday’s matchup, as he hasn’t played since week one due to a hamstring injury. If Allen were to come back, it would not be an easy game for him to come back to with Patrick Surtain II likely being lined up across from him who has been playing very well so far this season. Yes, Herbert is good enough to put up 20+ points against the Broncos defense, but what will keep the Broncos afloat over the 3.7 points projection is the defenses’ ability to create turnovers and get to the quarterback.

