Scouting the enemy: Los Angeles Chargers

The Denver Broncos have the chance to bounce back on national TV against the Chargers. After dropping their last two games the Broncos are possibly finding themselves in a must-win game.

The last time these two teams met last season, the Broncos pulled out a 28-13 game. Justin Herbert threw two interceptions to the Broncos in the loss, and their rush game was very poor with the Chargers' leading rusher being Herbert with 36 yards. The rush attack for the Broncos’ was dominant; Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams combined for 137 yards on the ground.

The Chargers' season so far

The Chargers this year currently sit with a 3-2 record with wins against the Raiders, Texans, and Browns. Justin Herbert looks like a guy who can win the MVP sooner than a lot of people think. His arm is one of the best in the NFL. Keenan Allen has been dealing with ka lingering hamstring injury, so the Chargers have looked to Mike Williams to step up. Austin Ekler was alright to begin the year but has been getting better and last week had a massive game against the Browns.

The Chargers’ defense is also been heavily improved. Derwin James looks like the best safety in the NFL, and the combination of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack when healthy has been really good, combining for 6.5 sacks in the three games together. Former Bronco Bryce Callahan currently leads the defense in interceptions with two and James leads the team in tackles with 45.

Chargers’ offseason moves

Key Gains: Khalil Mack, JC Jackson, Kyle Van Noy, Gerald Everett, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Troy Reeder

Key losses: Jared Cook, Chris Harris Jr, Uchenna Nwosu, Kyzir White, Justin Jones

2022 Draft: round one: (17) OG Zion Johnson, round 3: (79) S JT Woods, round four: (123) RB Isaiah Spiller, round five (160) DL Otito Ogbonnia, round six: (195) OG Jamaree Sayler, (214) CB Ja’Sir Taylor, round seven: (236) CB Deane Leonard, (260) FB Zander Horvath

Tanner’s three keys to winning

#1 Contain Justin Herbert

Herbert is playing at a near-MVP level this year and has been making generational throws look easy. Herbert is one of the best quarterbacks the Broncos will play this year. If the Broncos want to win, they will have to contain Herbert.

#2 Offense needs to click

In all the games so far, the games have been won by the Broncos’ defense. To beat a talented team like the Chargers, everyone needs to click and all players must play their best. With an offense averaging the third fewest points in a game, the Broncos must score more than 17. At least.

#3 Don’t give up big plays

The Chargers' offense thrives on the deep ball, and Herbert throws a very good one. The Broncos’ secondary cannot allow the Chargers to start throwing it deep if they want to win this game.

Tanner’s prediction

One thing for certain at this point is to not get my hopes up. The offense has been bad. Hackett has been worse, and Russell Wilson has been struggling to start the year. The only bright side of the Broncos is the defense. We keep getting in close games and forcing Wilson to play hero ball and that just needs to stop. I’ve got a feeling the Broncos will be in a long one. The Chargers have been good this year ,and the Broncos frankly have been a major letdown.

Broncos 10, Chargers 28.