NFL picks for Week 6 of the 2022 season

Heading into Week 6, Adam Malnati leads our Mile High Report staff picks by a widening margin after I kind of tanked last week just like our beloved Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann and Ian St. Clair both at least got back to .500 on the season. They have a mountain to climb, though. Here is where things stand after six weeks of pick’em.

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 6 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile in our MHR Challengers group, both Immatryin2score is tied with me at 50-29, but there are three right there nipping at our heels at 49-30. I would expect some shifting in rankings in Week 7. The top performer in Week 5 was DailyDose who snagged 13 wins.

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 44010

Password: LetsRide

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!

