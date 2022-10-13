Thursday Night Football Week 6: Commanders at Bears - Live Updates

Welcome to Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season!

What a snooze of a game the NFL scheduled for this week. Then again, I am sure the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears will put up a much more lively game than what we suffered through last week with our own Denver Broncos.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. For this game, I just don’t like the Commanders at all. I don’t trust them to come out with a win, but it should be close. I went ahead and picked the Bears and took the under for this game.