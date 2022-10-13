 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos could be without two key players in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Here is the full practice report for Thursday.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos continue have a very long list of injuries they are dealing with and that doesn’t even count the disconcertingly large number of starters on injured reserve. However, the two names to watch closely this week are inside linebacker Josey Jewell and guard Dalton Risner.

The good news is that both P.J. Locke and Aaron Patrick have cleared the concussion protocol. On the other side, the Los Angeles Chargers are all looking good to go. I would expect the limited guys to likely play there.

Here is your full Broncos-Chargers practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Josey Jewell ILB Knee DNP
Dalton Risner G Back DNP
Mike Boone RB Foot LIMITED
Jonathon Cooper OLB Hamstring LIMITED
Melvin Gordon III RB Neck/Ribs LIMITED
Damarri Mathis CB Knee LIMITED
Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring LIMITED
Darius Phillips CB Hamstring LIMITED
Mike Purcell DL Ankle LIMITED
Eric Saubert TE Thigh LIMITED
Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED
Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist LIMITED
Russell Wilson QB Right Shoulder LIMITED
Baron Browning OLB Wrist FULL
P.J. Locke S Concussion FULL
Aaron Patrick OLB Concussion FULL
Latavius Murray RB Wrist FULL

Chargers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Thursday* Friday Saturday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Thursday* Friday Saturday Game Status
Keenan Allen WR Hamstring LIMITED
Dustin Hopkins K Right Quadricep LIMITED
Trey Pipkins III T Knee LIMITED
Justin Herbert QB Ribs FULL
Zion Johnson G Ankle FULL
Joshua Palmer WR Ankle/Knee FULL
Kyle Van Noy LB Back FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

In This Stream

Week 6: Broncos at Chargers - Everything we know

View all 12 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...