Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos continue have a very long list of injuries they are dealing with and that doesn’t even count the disconcertingly large number of starters on injured reserve. However, the two names to watch closely this week are inside linebacker Josey Jewell and guard Dalton Risner.
The good news is that both P.J. Locke and Aaron Patrick have cleared the concussion protocol. On the other side, the Los Angeles Chargers are all looking good to go. I would expect the limited guys to likely play there.
Here is your full Broncos-Chargers practice participation report for Thursday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Knee
|DNP
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Back
|DNP
|Mike Boone
|RB
|Foot
|LIMITED
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Neck/Ribs
|LIMITED
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|Thigh
|LIMITED
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist
|LIMITED
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|LIMITED
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Wrist
|FULL
|P.J. Locke
|S
|Concussion
|FULL
|Aaron Patrick
|OLB
|Concussion
|FULL
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|Wrist
|FULL
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|Dustin Hopkins
|K
|Right Quadricep
|LIMITED
|Trey Pipkins III
|T
|Knee
|LIMITED
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Ribs
|FULL
|Zion Johnson
|G
|Ankle
|FULL
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|Ankle/Knee
|FULL
|Kyle Van Noy
|LB
|Back
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
