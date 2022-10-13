Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos continue have a very long list of injuries they are dealing with and that doesn’t even count the disconcertingly large number of starters on injured reserve. However, the two names to watch closely this week are inside linebacker Josey Jewell and guard Dalton Risner.

The good news is that both P.J. Locke and Aaron Patrick have cleared the concussion protocol. On the other side, the Los Angeles Chargers are all looking good to go. I would expect the limited guys to likely play there.

Here is your full Broncos-Chargers practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Josey Jewell ILB Knee DNP Dalton Risner G Back DNP Mike Boone RB Foot LIMITED Jonathon Cooper OLB Hamstring LIMITED Melvin Gordon III RB Neck/Ribs LIMITED Damarri Mathis CB Knee LIMITED Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring LIMITED Darius Phillips CB Hamstring LIMITED Mike Purcell DL Ankle LIMITED Eric Saubert TE Thigh LIMITED Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED K’Waun Williams CB Wrist LIMITED Russell Wilson QB Right Shoulder LIMITED Baron Browning OLB Wrist FULL P.J. Locke S Concussion FULL Aaron Patrick OLB Concussion FULL Latavius Murray RB Wrist FULL

Chargers Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Thursday* Friday Saturday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Thursday* Friday Saturday Game Status Keenan Allen WR Hamstring LIMITED Dustin Hopkins K Right Quadricep LIMITED Trey Pipkins III T Knee LIMITED Justin Herbert QB Ribs FULL Zion Johnson G Ankle FULL Joshua Palmer WR Ankle/Knee FULL Kyle Van Noy LB Back FULL