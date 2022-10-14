2023 NFL Draft Watch: OT Broderick Jones

It’s time for another NFL Draft Watch! In the context of losing OT Garrett Bolles for the remainder of the 2022 season, the offensive line has been on my mind.

Let me introduce you to (drumroll...) Georgia’s very own Broderick Jones.

Background

2021 CFP champion Broderick Jones (6’4,” 315lbs, 4.98 40) could very well be ready to go next year. Pro Football Focus projected him as the no. 2 OT pick of the 2023 Draft.

In his Freshman year, Jones (right tackle) had four starts as a redshirt in the wake of Jamaree Salyer’s injury. He allowed zero QB hurries, zero QB hits, and zero sacks in 25 snaps.

2021 saw him at left tackle for 434 snaps in 11 games, playing every snap vs Missouri, and most of the Auburn game snaps. In total for the whole season he allowed five QB hurries, one QB hit, and two sacks.

This UGA offensive line looks really athletic and has the "Finish Him" mentality

Broderick Jones in space catching a body and finishing his block pic.twitter.com/jMla4MaXTY — EJHolt_NFLDraft (@EJunkie215) September 7, 2022

The Good & The Bad

Jones can handle the run and pass blocking with impressive agility. In high school he was a five-star recruit and a dual athlete, playing both football and basketball. With his strength and multi-athleticism, it’s no wonder he brought so much to the table as a Bulldog.

Now the starter at LT, Jones carries his weight and size well, exercising solid control over his enormous strength and distribution of physical power against defenders. He moves from side to side and changes direction with a speed that’s almost disproportionate to his frame, and he can handle himself whether he’s anchored or in space.

To be sure, Jones needs to work on some aspects of his technique, most particularly his hand placement. He often opens himself up to defenders pushing him back by his chest or even getting around him. This is something he can fine-tune this year and, honestly, if he does then he’ll probably be out of our draft prospects...

Broderick Jones showing solid pad level. Ideally on these combo blocks you wanna aim for the defenders hip....if the hip moves, the body moves. Jones gets his 6'4 frame down and you see the movement he creates pic.twitter.com/Ql9cbsIEiI — EJHolt_NFLDraft (@EJunkie215) September 7, 2022

Conclusion

Broderick Jones is, without a doubt, a solid candidate for the upcoming draft class. I don’t think it’s a terrible idea to invest in our offensive line, especially with the injuries we’ve encountered so far this year. The main question is whether or not he’ll still be available when it’s our turn to pick.