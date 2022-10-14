Fans surveyed don’t think Broncos will fix offense any time soon

With the Denver Broncos sliding into an abyss of horrific offensive production every week, one could guess how our weekly fan survey on the subject would go. Even so, I wanted to know if anyone believed Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson could figure things out before their Week 9 Bye.

Only 21% of fans believed they would get there by then.

They play the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football this week and then two more games after that before their Bye Week. They’ve already played give games and we’ve yet to see them get any consistency going on offense. So time is definitely running out on that front.

With back-to-back losses, overall fan confidence has also hit new lows. Frankly, 13% sounds about right with the total lack of confidence all of us have in the offense so far.

What the Broncos really need is a ‘breakout moment’. If they can have a game where they just go crazy on offense and gain the type of confidence in what they’re trying to do it could turn the tide, but so far we haven’t had a whiff of that kind of moment. Hopefully it happens this week...

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.