Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos are looking like they will increasingly be without inside linebacker Josey Jewell, but maybe not without guard Dalton Risner for Week 6. Neither has participated all week in practice, but Risner said his back felt much better on Friday and believed he’ll be ready to go by Monday.

The only other changes on Friday was with running back Mike Boone, cornerback Darius Phillips, defensive lineman Mike Purcell, and quarterback Russell Wilson all moved towards full participants on Friday. They are all likely a go for Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here is your full Broncos-Chargers practice participation report for Friday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Josey Jewell ILB Knee DNP DNP Dalton Risner G Back DNP DNP Jonathon Cooper OLB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED Melvin Gordon III RB Neck/Ribs LIMITED LIMITED Damarri Mathis CB Knee LIMITED LIMITED Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED Eric Saubert TE Thigh LIMITED LIMITED Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED LIMITED Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED LIMITED K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow LIMITED LIMITED Mike Boone RB Foot LIMITED FULL Baron Browning OLB Wrist FULL FULL P.J. Locke S Concussion FULL FULL Latavius Murray RB Wrist FULL FULL Aaron Patrick OLB Concussion FULL FULL Darius Phillips CB Hamstring LIMITED FULL Mike Purcell DL Ankle LIMITED FULL Russell Wilson QB Right Shoulder LIMITED FULL

Chargers Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Thursday* Friday Saturday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Thursday* Friday Saturday Game Status Keenan Allen WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED Dustin Hopkins K Right Quadricep LIMITED LIMITED Trey Pipkins III T Knee LIMITED LIMITED Justin Herbert QB Ribs FULL FULL Zion Johnson G Ankle FULL FULL Joshua Palmer WR Ankle/Knee FULL FULL Kyle Van Noy LB Back FULL FULL