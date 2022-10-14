Is the Broncos game against Chargers a ‘must-win’ game?

On the Dublin to Denver podcast this week, Colum Cronin and Stuart Roche discussed whether or not the Denver Broncos Week 6 matchup on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers is a “must-win” game. They are all must-win games, but if Denver is to turn things around after a particularly rough start then it has to start this week. If they keep sputtering into their Bye you can probably kiss playoff contention goodbye. A win keeps them in the hunt at least.

Earlier today, Broncos defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones agreed when he told Troy Renck of Denver7 that it was a must-win game saying, “I am going to say this is a must-win for us. It’s prime time, in division.”

The defense has shown up in every single game. It’s the offense we’re all stressing over. It’s now or never for Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett or Russell Wilson. Silencing some of that noise would certainly help refocus the team in a positive direction. Another ugly outing and that buzz of negativity is only going to grow louder.

It’s a good thing the Broncos have a good track record of turning their season around against the Chargers. They did in 2005 and again in 2012.