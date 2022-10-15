Broncos vs. Chargers score predictions for Week 6

We’re feeling blue here at Mile High Report. The struggles on offense for the Denver Broncos have led to a feeling of despair in Broncos Country and that sentiment is reflected in our score predictions this week as the team prepares to play on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Collectively, we’re predicting a Chargers 26-16 win over the Broncos. Obviously they need to score points and that hasn’t been their strong suit through five games. Although, one of us did predict a win, so here is how we see things playing out individually.

Broncos 27, Chargers 24

Okay, hear me out! IF Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett are to turn this thing around and salvage this season it must start now. Since I’m a fan and an eternal optimist, I’m going to predict this is exactly what happens. Wilson and the Broncos are efficient and scoring in the red zone all game long with Brandon McManus kicking the game-winner to get Denver back up to 3-3 on the season. - Tim Lynch

Chargers 30, Broncos 13

Just because. Because of injuries. Because of poor offense. Because of poor coaching. Because I’m mad. So prove me wrong, Broncos. Please. I dare you! - Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann

Chargers 30, Broncos 17

The good news of this prediction is that Denver actually manages to put two touchdowns on the board. Bad news is that they lose again. I’m expecting Ekeler to slice up this defense with outside runs, and for the Broncos to fumble it on offense (literally and metaphorically). Maybe the 2012 magic can strike again. - Ross Allen

Chargers 28, Broncos 16

I want to be optimistic. I really do. But I’m at a “show me” stage now. As in, I’ll believe it when I see it. Too many injuries on the offensive end make it difficult to predict a complete turnaround after last week. If the Broncos do t like this type of prediction, feel free to make me eat my words. - Nick Burch

Chargers 23, Broncos 13

Unfortunately, it’s hard for me to predict a Broncos win after the ineptitude of the first 5 weeks. There have been flashes of positivity, and the defense has played well. However, this about trust. I don’t trust the Broncos to finish drives. I do trust that the Chargers can and will finish some drives. On top of that, injuries continue to hamper the Broncos. With the starting LT out, it is hard to imagine the offense finding its rhythm anytime soon. - Adam Malnati

Chargers 27, Broncos 20

The Broncos now have over $76 million worth of investments on IR/PUP, nearly $30 million more than the next closest team. Combine that with what we witnessed last Thursday, and most of Broncos country is hoping the team doesn’t get embarrassed more so than actually hoping for a victory. The Chargers defense has been generous to opposing offenses, so there’s some hope Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett can begin to crawl out of the hole they’re in, but how can we expect them to keep pace with Justin Herbert? - Chad Workman

Chargers 20, Broncos 13

I want to think Wilson and the Broncos offense gets it figured out this week against a Chargers defense they can take advantage of and beat. I just have no faith that will actually happen. I also believe Ekler will have a big game running the football for LA. - Ian St. Clair

Chargers 24, Broncos 10

How they’ll score 10 I have no idea. Maybe somebody will fall over and we won’t trip over them and accidentally score a touchdown. Please bring me joy, Broncos. Please. - Mike DeCicco

What is your score prediction for the Broncos-Chargers game? Let us know in the comments section below.