Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Saturday

The Denver Broncos suffered a big setback in their final injury update ahead of the Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Safety Caden Sterns was downgraded from limited to DNP on Saturday with a hip issue and ruled out for this week. He will join inside linebacker Josey Jewell as the other player ruled out as well.
For the good news, a good many of the players listed as questionable will likely be able to play this week and that includes offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz. Denver’s run game has languished without him over the last several weeks, so it could be huge to have him back finally. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett thought he will be ready to go this week saying, “I think he’s definitely better than he has been before this. So we’re looking forward to hopefully getting him out there.”
The Chargers, on the other hand, are looking less confident wide receiver Keenan Allen will be able to come back from a hamstring injury to play this week. He is listed as doubtful.
Here is your full Broncos-Chargers practice participation report for Saturday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|DNP
|OUT
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Neck/Ribs
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|Thigh
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Mike Boone
|RB
|Foot
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Wrist
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|P.J. Locke
|S
|Concussion
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|Wrist
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Aaron Patrick
|OLB
|Concussion
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|-
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|DOUBTFUL
|Dustin Hopkins
|K
|Right Quadricep
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Trey Pipkins III
|T
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Ribs
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Zion Johnson
|G
|Ankle
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|Ankle/Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Kyle Van Noy
|LB
|Back
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Corey Linsley
|C
|Illness
|--
|--
|DNP
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
