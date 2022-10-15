Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Saturday

The Denver Broncos suffered a big setback in their final injury update ahead of the Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Safety Caden Sterns was downgraded from limited to DNP on Saturday with a hip issue and ruled out for this week. He will join inside linebacker Josey Jewell as the other player ruled out as well.

For the good news, a good many of the players listed as questionable will likely be able to play this week and that includes offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz. Denver’s run game has languished without him over the last several weeks, so it could be huge to have him back finally. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett thought he will be ready to go this week saying, “I think he’s definitely better than he has been before this. So we’re looking forward to hopefully getting him out there.”

The Chargers, on the other hand, are looking less confident wide receiver Keenan Allen will be able to come back from a hamstring injury to play this week. He is listed as doubtful.

Here is your full Broncos-Chargers practice participation report for Saturday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Josey Jewell ILB Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED LIMITED DNP OUT Jonathon Cooper OLB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Melvin Gordon III RB Neck/Ribs LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Damarri Mathis CB Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Dalton Risner G Back DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Eric Saubert TE Thigh LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Mike Boone RB Foot LIMITED FULL FULL -- Baron Browning OLB Wrist FULL FULL FULL -- P.J. Locke S Concussion FULL FULL FULL -- Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Latavius Murray RB Wrist FULL FULL FULL -- Aaron Patrick OLB Concussion FULL FULL FULL -- Darius Phillips CB Hamstring LIMITED FULL FULL -- Mike Purcell DL Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL -- K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Russell Wilson QB Right Shoulder LIMITED FULL FULL -

Chargers Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Thursday* Friday Saturday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Thursday* Friday Saturday Game Status Keenan Allen WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED DOUBTFUL Dustin Hopkins K Right Quadricep LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Trey Pipkins III T Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Justin Herbert QB Ribs FULL FULL FULL -- Zion Johnson G Ankle FULL FULL FULL -- Joshua Palmer WR Ankle/Knee FULL FULL FULL -- Kyle Van Noy LB Back FULL FULL FULL -- Corey Linsley C Illness -- -- DNP