Broncos sign TE Dalton Keene to practice squad; release LS Joe Fortunato

While we didn’t cover the long snapper search the Denver Broncos began last week too extensively, they did bring in several for tryouts and ultimately signed two to their practice squad in Mitchell Fraboni and Joe Fortunato. Fraboni seems to have won out the job with Fortunato being released today.

The team also signed third-year tight end Dalton Keene to their practice squad. Keene was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft after his career at Virginia Tech University. In three seasons at Virginia Tech, Keene caught 59 passes for 748 yards and 8 touchdowns.

At 6’4” and 255 pounds, Keene was an interesting player out of college with high upside. However, his inability to stay healthy hindered his time with the Patriots and he eventually found himself on the outside of the depth chart on cut day in August. The Philadelphia Eagles signed him to their practice squad, but released him after less than a month.