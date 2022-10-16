AFC West watch: Bills-Chiefs highlight of Week 6

Josh Allen vs Patrick Mahomes.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs.

The last time these two teams played, on the exact field at Arrowhead Stadium, fans were treated to an instant classic.

Mahomes and the Chiefs found a way, somehow, to get the playoff win over a shocked Buffalo squad that did all it could to leave KC victorious.

Now, the two NFL heavyweights meet on Sunday for a rematch.

This is by far the game of the week.

Since the Loss Vegas Raiders are on a bye, they won’t add to their loss total.

In terms of the AFC West, it’s no surprise the Chiefs sit atop the division after six weeks.

Here is Sunday’s AFC West watch.

Buffalo Bills (4-1) vs Kansas City Chiefs (4-1), 2:25 p.m., CBS

This goes without saying, but this could very well be an AFC Championship Game preview.

Based on how both teams look at this point, both quarterbacks are playing, they are by far the best teams in the conference. Some could argue the NFL.

As for Sunday, it will come down to which defense gets the most stops and limit the big plays. Or it will follow the playoff game and whoever gets the ball last wins.

Allen and the Bills are the current -2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Given the fact Mahomes and the Chiefs are playing at home, this is a bit of a surprise.

The Buffalo Bills are currently 3-point favorites in Kansas City.



Patrick Mahomes has never been a HOME underdog in his career.



Mahomes is 7-0-1 ATS as an underdog pic.twitter.com/pVUikQrBrS — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) October 12, 2022

If you were wondering, Mahomes has never been a home underdog. And as Ben Fawkes from VSiN points out, Mahomes is 7-0-1 against the spread as an underdog.

The other popular betting market for this game is the total. That number currently sits at 54.

If you’re looking for proposition (prop) bets, this is the game to do it; especially with these two QBs.

Two props that have great value focus on Allen and Mahomes. Both are listed at over 2.5 passing TDs, with Allen at +130 and Mahomes at +135.

Another prop that is interesting is Travis Kelce to score two or more TDs at +425. The Chiefs tight end is coming off a four-touchdown game.

As for the game, if either defense is able to get a stop or limit the big plays, that team has the edge. What could decide this game is who wins the coin toss.

Allen vs Mahomes.

Bills vs Chiefs.

This is going to be a fun game.