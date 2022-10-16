Broncos offense looks to stop being offensive

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Is this the week?

Will the Denver Broncos offense finally look and play like an NFL offense?

Fans of the Broncos have asked those questions for five weeks. They are still waiting. There have been moments, but Denver’s offense has been consistently offensive.

For Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos, that has to change on Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The good news is the LA defense is vulnerable.

For all of the hype heading into the season, the Chargers defense is probably worse than it was a season ago. They don’t anything well on that side of the ball.

The other good news is that the Broncos know how to beat Los Angeles. Denver is 4-2 against the Chargers dating back to 2019.

But unless Denver’s offense flips the script and plays its best game of the season, none of that matters.

Wilson has to play better.

Hackett has to call his best game of the season.

The Broncos need to execute.

No more excuses. No more talk.

Broncos Blast

I joined Klahr and Kompany on Saturday morning for my weekly Broncos Blast segment on Denver ESPN 1600 AM. This week we preview a huge divisional game for Denver. Can the offense finally get going against a vulnerable Chargers offense?

Broncos News

Way Back When: A Southern California prelude to an anniversary

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the franchise's best trip to Southern California.

Monday night brings Hackett vs. Staley matchup | 9news.com

When it’s fourth down, the game nears its end and the outcome teeters on the success or failure of that do-or-die fourth-down play, NFL head coaches quickly discover

Creative pressure defines Broncos' improved defense

Creative pressure defines the Broncos' improved defense. Denver ranks fourth in sacks and points allowed after five games.

Denver Broncos, Nathaniel Hackett facing litany of problems - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

The Russell Wilson-Nathaniel Hackett era is far from the dream scenario Broncos fans were sold on during the offseason.

In rare interview, John Elway says Broncos almost hired Kevin O'Connell - DenverFan

The Vikings are off to a fast start at 4-1, and the 37-year-old O'Connell is a big reason why; he interviewed with the Broncos back in January

In replacing Ronald Darby, backup corners know they will be tested - DenverFan

Damarri Mathis knows that if he's out there Monday, Justin Herbert will look at him as "fresh meat." And whether it's Mathis, Michael Ojemudia or both, the Broncos' young fill-in cornerbacks must be ready.

NFL News

The NFL’s concussion protocols have changed and the Tua Tagovailoa case is resolved, but no one seems happy with it - The Boston Globe

The NFL, the union, teams, and players have gripes about how the situation has been handled. And the changes to the concussion protocols could wreak havoc on the season.

NFL Week 6 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips

What to watch for in every game. Bold predictions. Fantasy advice. Key stats to know. And, of course, final score picks. It's all here for Week 6.

Civil lawsuit filed against Saints' Alvin Kamara over alleged February attack

The alleged victim in a felony battery case against the Saints' Alvin Kamara filed a civil lawsuit against Kamara on Friday.

The quiet part is getting loud: Dan Snyder’s NFL billionaires club wants him out. Forever.

It’s a confirmation that this mess with Snyder and the Commanders has graduated to the next plateau. Something along the lines of “They’re coming to get me and I’m not going.”

NFL and Apple are at odds in Sunday Ticket negotiations

Apple's negotiations for Sunday Ticket have gotten complicated because of existing restrictions around the package, sources say.

Sources - Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers

The Panthers are listening to other teams about a potential trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey, although a deal might not be easy to complete, league sources tell ESPN.