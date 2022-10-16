NFL Week 6 Early Games: Live Updates

Welcome to Week 6 of the regular season.
Not many interesting games here in the early slot. If I had to pick one from this slate of games I would got with the Ravens on the road against the upstart Giants. Baltimore needs this win to get back in control of the AFC North, but the Giants are 4-1 and looking about as legit as they could through five games. Also, since the Broncos play both the Jets and Jags in the coming weeks, I might take a peek there too.
Early games schedule
- San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons
- New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns
- New York Jets at Green Bay Packers
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
- Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins
- Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints
- Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
