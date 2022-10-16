NFL Week 6 Late Games: Live Updates

Literally the only game we should be caring about this afternoon is the one between the two AFC powerhouse teams in the Bills and Chiefs. I think Josh Allen and the Bills are the team to beat in the conference this year, but you can’t count out Mahomes at home. These two teams are where we all hoped the Denver Broncos would be heading after trading for Russell Wilson, but alas we must continue to wait...
Late games schedule
- Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams
- Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
- Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
