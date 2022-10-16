Sunday Night Football Week 6: Cowboys at Eagles - Live Updates

Surprisingly, the Dallas Cowboys are 4-1 and in position to take down the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles here in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football. Most believe Dallas to be overmatched here and for the Eagles to continue flying high, but I think there is a good chance that the Cowboys sneak up on Philly here.

Even better teams lose in the NFL, but with the game being in Philly and in front of that crowd (they won’t walk out during a tie game) I would have to assume they’ll end tonight 6-0 and in firm control of the NFC East.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 6:20 p.m. Mile High time at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will air on NBC. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, I am covering all my picks this year on TallySight. While I think the Cowboys have a good shot to win this game, I still think the Eagles come out on top. So I have them winning this game and the Cowboys covering the six-point spread.