Ultimate Fan: Broncos will have a breakout game on the road

I could not have asked for a better Ultimate Fan for this upcoming Monday Night Football game against the Chargers!

DuDaBronco has had a tough week personally (MHR’s corner of BroncosCountry is thinking of you, Duda!) so he’s got a little perspective about this team and its longevity through good times and bad times.

Which is great because I’ve been down on the Broncos big time since that Colts loss - and even picked a blowout loss in our staff picks this week - which is a first for me in a long time.

But our ultimate fan is coming through strong with faith in this team, and I admire that. So much so that now I’m with him - IT’S GOING TO BE A HUGE WIN FOR THE GOOD GUYS! Thanks, DuDaBronco!

LET’S RIDE!!!!

Week 6: Broncos at Chargers on MNF

MHR - Hmmm…two bad losses close together and a lot of injuries to boot. What’s your feeling on the state of this team?

DuDaBronco: I feel like from what I’ve been reading and hearing is that the bond in the locker room is stronger than ever. I also feel like this Week 6 matchup against the Chargers is a must-win because it’s a division game.

MHR - Where is the most concerning matchup as the Broncos head to LA - a good Broncos’ defense about to face an explosive Chargers’ offense, or a pathetic Broncos offense about to go against a Chargers defense that gives up a lot of points?

DuDaBronco: It’s the Broncos offense. The offense has to be able to put up more than 16 points to have a shot to win and keep pace with that Chargers offense. Keenan Allen is listed as “Doubtful” so he won’t play Monday night.That’s A BLESSING!!!!!!!!

MHR - Let’s break that down specifically into several questions and tell me who wins the following matchups on offense and defense:

Broncos pass rush v. Justin Herbert? The Broncos pass rush wins this matchup. Justin Herbert is a very mobile QB and can hurt you with his arm and his legs.The Broncos pass rush gets to Herbert a lot in this game. Bradley Chubb looks like the Bradley Chubb in his rookie season. Broncos’ D-line v. Austin Ekeler? Austin Ekeler wins this one. Broncos D-line will be without “The OUTLAW” Josey Jewell. Broncos O-line v. Khalil Mack & Co.? Khalil Mack & Co. wins this matchup. Garett Bolles is out for the year with a broken leg. Calvin Anderson will probably be at left tackle with Cam Flemming at right tackle. I have no faith that Billy Turner will play - waste of money, waste of resources. Russell Wilson v. Khalil Mack? Hopefully Russ wins this one if Coach Hackett lets Russ play his game. It’ll turn out good if not the same old sh*t again! Melvin Gordon/Latavius Murray v. Chargers’ D-line? Our backs should win this matchup easily. I’m looking forward to seeing Latavius Murray at work. The Broncos have the biggest backs in the league, just let them play bully ball. Melvin, no more Fumbleitis, please! Courtland Sutton/Jerry Jeudy/KJ Hamler v. Derwin James/Asanti Samuel/Bryce Callahan? Courtland, the No. 1 receiver, plus Jerry and KJ win it. They are all ready to break out this season, and they do it this week. They decide to Just Put The NFL On Notice!!!!!!!!!! Pat Surtain/Justin Simmons, etc. v. Mike Williams (and maybe Keenan Allen)? J SIMMS is back that’s a good thing Pat Surtain Ps2 will be able to limit if not shut down Mike Williams, Keenan Allen is Doubtful, so he won’t see the field this week.

MHR - Chargers’ coach Brandon Staley is known for being aggressive on 4th down (earning him a “4th and Staley” mantra). What do you make of young offensive-minded coaches “going for it” more often on 4th down? How do you think Nathaniel Hackett has handled fourth down calls lately (or should we say, Jerry Rosburg)?

DuDaBronco: It all depends on game situations but I do not approve of going for it on 4th down just to do so. Jerry Rosburg has handled fourth down calls very well so far.

MHR - The defense has been a bright spot but it is losing guys fast to season-ending injury. Luckily Justin Simmons is back in the lineup. How do you think Ejiro Evero will handle assignments this week with so many starters out (Josey Jewell, Randy Gregory, Ronald Darby…)

DuDaBronco: I think Coach Ejiro has handled assignments well; the defense has no drop off when he has to play substitutes.

MHR - Courtland Sutton is having one of his best seasons, despite the QB’s struggles. What are your thoughts on him and the wide receiver corps in general (Jeudy, Hamler, Washington…)?

DuDaBronco: Courtland is doing a great job. I think he’s having a career year. Jerry shined at times and KJ too. Montrell is a beast in the making. They need to be more consistent.

MHR - No more Javonte Williams but Broncos got Latavius Murray to complement Melvin Gordon. How confident are you in the Broncos’ run game from here on out?

DuDaBronco: Love Latavius. He’s a proven back in this league and can catch too. He’s a do-it-all back. Just praying for Melvin, but when he’s on, the run game is on.

MHR - Greg Dulcich may be back this week. Is he a tight end who could spark this offense? Even if he’s not back, do you like seeing more Eric Saubert in the game plan than Sutton/Jeudy?

DuDaBronco: If Greg is back, I expect him to be the game-changer/safety net for Russ. I don’t see him being used more than Courtland or Jeudy, but Greg Dulcich Is special!!!!!!!!!!

Can the #Broncos beat the #Chargers?



Of course.



Well, maybe.



But will they?



It means a banged-up Denver D stopping one of the NFL's best offenses, and a Denver offense scoring multiple TDs to keep up.



That hasn't been its M.O. unfortunately https://t.co/hzTcsqilEv — Doctor of Words (and tights) (@docllv) October 15, 2022

MHR - Russ Wilson. What is going on with him in your opinion? Is it still getting a feel for Hackett’s offense? Has he lost a step? Is it injury? Did the Broncos pay too much for a guy they will have another five seasons?

DuDaBronco: No, the Broncos didn’t pay too much. I think it might be a number of things, but I don’t think Russ has lost a step, either. I think Hackett wants him to be a pocket quarterback and that’s not Russ’ game.

MHR - Garett Bolles has gotten a lot of flack from Broncos fans, but now he’s done for the season with a broken leg. How much is this Broncos offense going to miss him

DuDaBronco: They’ll miss Garett a lot, but Calvin Anderson should do a good job since he was originally a left tackle.

MHR - Speaking of injuries, Broncos have the most players on IR of any team. Is this a conditioning/strength issue that should be addressed? Or is it just “football?”

DuDaBronco: Yes, they need to look at the strength/conditioning coaches because this happens about every year but not to as many players. It’s a problem.

MHR - Where are you on the blame scale for the offense - more Wilson’s fault or more the head coach’s?

DudaBronco: The head coach.

MHR - Away games at the Chargers tend to also be a “home” game for the Broncos. Do you think the Mile High in LA crowd is going to be strong, or is it feeling the apathy that comes with mediocrity?

DudaBronco: The Mile High #Broncos Country Crowd will be in The House!

Predictions

Stats for RUSSELL “CAN WE STILL RIDE” WILSON? 300 passing yards, 4TDs, 50 “Russhing” yards, 1 “Russhing” TD Stats for each Broncos RB? Melvin Gordon, 100 rushing yards, 1 TD, 60 receiving yard; Latavius Murray, 100 rushing yards, 70 receiving, 1 TD Number of yards receiving/TDs for all 187 receivers? Courtland 100 yards, 1TD; Jerry, 90 yards; KJ 100 yards, 1TD Longest FG for McManus? 56-yarder Number of sacks to Wilson? 3 Number of sacks to Justin Herbert? 6 Broncos player with the most tackles? Alex Singleton Who gets the first sack of the game for the Broncos? Bradley Chubb Who gets the most sacks? Bradley Chubb How many INTs/FF/FR for the Broncos D? 4 INTs / 7 FF/ 2 FRs How many “4th-and-Staleys” will Coach Hackett call? 2 How many non-TDs in the Red Zone this week for the Broncos? ZERO; they score every time! Final Score? Broncos 38, Chargers 21

From looking up to @VonMiller growing up in Texas to being compared to him in the NFL #LetsDrive x @baronbrwnng pic.twitter.com/7LeVMGFRlB — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 15, 2022

The Favorites

Favorite John Elway win outside of the Super Bowls? Broncos vs. The Chiefs October 4, 1992 Favorite win over the Chargers?2012 Broncos down 24-0 Peyton Comeback Team you love to beat the most in the AFC West? The Raiders Coach you laugh at the most in the NFL? Matt Rule Before he got canned Coach you most want to throw an egg at? Andy Ried Team you hate to lose to the most in the rest of the AFC? Cleveland Browns NFC team you could cheer for in the Super Bowl? Giants NFC team you want to face more than any other in the Super Bowl? Tampa Bay Favorite game looking forward to this season? Jacksonville Easiest game left on the schedule? Jets Toughest game left on the schedule? Chiefs Favorite Broncos player on the current roster? PS2 Favorite Broncos player of all time not named John Elway? Shannon Sharpe Favorite new guy/rookie on the team? Montrell Washington Food/Snack you have to eat on game day? Fried Chicken Wings Favorite game analyst/commentator? Tony Romo Which sports cliche best describes the Broncos? “Next Man Up” How did you choose your MHR handle? Growing up in New York, a lot of my friends had nick names, and I also RAP so they just started calling me DU b/c my brother and sisters call me DU. My Mc name is Rondu And I’m a Broncos fan, so I just put it together and came up with DUDABRONCO!

If YOU were giving a tour of the Ring of Fame at Mile High, which players would you make sure to highlight in your talk? Billy Thompson, Haven Moses, Randy Gradishar, Tom Jackson, Karl Mecklenburg.

How did you become a Broncos fan? I was at my friend’s house in New York watching the games and there was Shannon Sharpe. It was something about him and that Broncos team and his “Call the National Guard, ‘cause we KILLING the Patriots!”