Broncos vs. Chargers: How to watch Week 6 matchup

Game Preview

The Denver Broncos (2-3) face a critical must-win game on the road against a strong Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) team. Few think they can do it, but if they are to get over the hump they’ll need to finally begin executing.

This is something Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett pointed out as the single key to turning the corner this season for his team.

“Executing,” Hackett said on Friday. “We went through all those things, and for us, it’s the self-inflicted wounds. I think the guys just have to go out there, not press, not overthink it, and just play football like they were when they were kids.”

There have been so many self inflicted wounds through the first five games that its impossible to list them all. I’m sure you are all well aware of the issues with penalties, play calling, drops, turnovers, and clock management. If this team starts getting out of its own way, they could be good enough to win some games here. That shift has to start this week if they are to keep their playoff aspirations alive and well heading into the next phase of the regular season.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

When: Monday, October 17, 2022 at 6:15 P.M. Mile High time

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Online Streaming: ESPN / FuboTV

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), and Lisa Salters (sideline reporting)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline)

National Radio: Westwood One | Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst)

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Josey Jewell ILB Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED LIMITED DNP OUT Jonathon Cooper OLB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Melvin Gordon III RB Neck/Ribs LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Damarri Mathis CB Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Dalton Risner G Back DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Eric Saubert TE Thigh LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Mike Boone RB Foot LIMITED FULL FULL -- Baron Browning OLB Wrist FULL FULL FULL -- P.J. Locke S Concussion FULL FULL FULL -- Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Latavius Murray RB Wrist FULL FULL FULL -- Aaron Patrick OLB Concussion FULL FULL FULL -- Darius Phillips CB Hamstring LIMITED FULL FULL -- Mike Purcell DL Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL -- K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Russell Wilson QB Right Shoulder LIMITED FULL FULL -

Chargers Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Thursday* Friday Saturday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Thursday* Friday Saturday Game Status Keenan Allen WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED DOUBTFUL Dustin Hopkins K Right Quadricep LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Trey Pipkins III T Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Justin Herbert QB Ribs FULL FULL FULL -- Zion Johnson G Ankle FULL FULL FULL -- Joshua Palmer WR Ankle/Knee FULL FULL FULL -- Kyle Van Noy LB Back FULL FULL FULL -- Corey Linsley C Illness -- -- DNP

Broncos-Chargers Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened a heavy 6.5-point underdog on the road against the Chargers. However, since then the line has shifted steadily in favor of Denver ever since. Today, it stands at a mere 4.5-point margin with an over/under at 45.5.

Fan Sentiment

Broncos Country is very down on the team through five games. They sit at just a 13% confidence level that the Broncos are heading in the right direction. Even worse, only 21% of fans believed Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett will turn things around on offense before the Bye Week.

Hot Reads

Broncos Podcasts

For this season, we have completely revamped our entire podcasting efforts for 2022. We have added more long-form shows, but have also begun a daily morning news podcast we have dubbed Horse Tracks to keep fans updated on everything that’s going on in a shorter type of episode.

Here are the long-form shows we produce each week Tuesday-Friday.

Mile High Report Roundup with Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann: Week 6

Broncos Binge with Rachel Strand and Dalton Coble: Week 6

Something Something Broncos with Jess Place and Mike DeCicco: Week 6

Odds and Endzones with Ian St. Clair and Adam Malnati: Week 6

Dublin to Denver with Michael McQuaid, Column Cronin, and Stewart Roche: Week 6

You can subscribe to our podcast feed on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Social Media Information

MHR Facebook Page: Mile High Report: A Denver Broncos Blog

MHR Twitter: Follow @MileHighReport

MHR Instagram: Follow @MileHighReport

MHR Discord: Join Mile High Report Discord

Denver Broncos Fan Group: Denver Broncos Football

MHR Live on Twitch: Follow @ MHR_Live