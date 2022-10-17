Broncos vs. Chargers: How to watch Week 6 matchup

Game Preview
The Denver Broncos (2-3) face a critical must-win game on the road against a strong Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) team. Few think they can do it, but if they are to get over the hump they’ll need to finally begin executing.
This is something Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett pointed out as the single key to turning the corner this season for his team.
“Executing,” Hackett said on Friday. “We went through all those things, and for us, it’s the self-inflicted wounds. I think the guys just have to go out there, not press, not overthink it, and just play football like they were when they were kids.”
There have been so many self inflicted wounds through the first five games that its impossible to list them all. I’m sure you are all well aware of the issues with penalties, play calling, drops, turnovers, and clock management. If this team starts getting out of its own way, they could be good enough to win some games here. That shift has to start this week if they are to keep their playoff aspirations alive and well heading into the next phase of the regular season.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
When: Monday, October 17, 2022 at 6:15 P.M. Mile High time
Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
Online Streaming: ESPN / FuboTV
Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), and Lisa Salters (sideline reporting)
Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline)
National Radio: Westwood One | Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst)
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|DNP
|OUT
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Neck/Ribs
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|Thigh
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Mike Boone
|RB
|Foot
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Wrist
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|P.J. Locke
|S
|Concussion
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|Wrist
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Aaron Patrick
|OLB
|Concussion
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|-
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|DOUBTFUL
|Dustin Hopkins
|K
|Right Quadricep
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Trey Pipkins III
|T
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Ribs
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Zion Johnson
|G
|Ankle
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|Ankle/Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Kyle Van Noy
|LB
|Back
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Corey Linsley
|C
|Illness
|--
|--
|DNP
Broncos-Chargers Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened a heavy 6.5-point underdog on the road against the Chargers. However, since then the line has shifted steadily in favor of Denver ever since. Today, it stands at a mere 4.5-point margin with an over/under at 45.5.
Fan Sentiment
Broncos Country is very down on the team through five games. They sit at just a 13% confidence level that the Broncos are heading in the right direction. Even worse, only 21% of fans believed Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett will turn things around on offense before the Bye Week.
Hot Reads
Broncos Podcasts
For this season, we have completely revamped our entire podcasting efforts for 2022. We have added more long-form shows, but have also begun a daily morning news podcast we have dubbed Horse Tracks to keep fans updated on everything that’s going on in a shorter type of episode.
Here are the long-form shows we produce each week Tuesday-Friday.
Mile High Report Roundup with Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann: Week 6
Broncos Binge with Rachel Strand and Dalton Coble: Week 6
Something Something Broncos with Jess Place and Mike DeCicco: Week 6
Odds and Endzones with Ian St. Clair and Adam Malnati: Week 6
Dublin to Denver with Michael McQuaid, Column Cronin, and Stewart Roche: Week 6
You can subscribe to our podcast feed on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and anywhere else you get your podcasts.
Social Media Information
MHR Facebook Page: Mile High Report: A Denver Broncos Blog
MHR Twitter: Follow @MileHighReport
MHR Instagram: Follow @MileHighReport
MHR Discord: Join Mile High Report Discord
Denver Broncos Fan Group: Denver Broncos Football
MHR Live on Twitch: Follow @ MHR_Live
Broncos schedule 2022
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|1
|9/12/2022
|at Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN / ABC
|16-17
|0-1
|2
|9/18/2022
|vs Houston Texans
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|16-9
|1-1
|3
|9/25/2022
|vs San Francisco 49ers (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|11-10
|2-1
|4
|10/2/2022
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|23-32
|2-2
|5
|10/6/2022
|vs Indianapolis Colts (TNF)
|6:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
|9-12
|2-3
|6
|10/17/2022
|at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN
|7
|10/23/2022
|vs New York Jets
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|8
|10/30/2022
|at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK)
|7:30 AM
|ESPN+
|9
|11/6/2022
|BYE WEEK
|10
|11/13/2022
|at Tennessee Titans
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|11
|11/20/2022
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|12
|11/27/2022
|at Carolina Panthers
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|13
|12/4/2022
|at Baltimore Ravens
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|14
|12/11/2022
|vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|15
|12/18/2022
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|16
|12/25/2022
|at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day)
|2:30 PM
|CBS / Paramount+
|17
|1/1/2023
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|18
|1/8/2023
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|TBD
|TBD
Loading comments...