Broncos hope to snap eight game road losing streak to AFC West vs. Chargers

Heading into Week 6, the Denver Broncos are desperate for a win to get their season back on track. They face a tough Los Angeles Chargers team on the road. Road games against the AFC West is an area where Denver has completely failed to get anything done for multiple years now. They have lost eight straight in division on the road and their last road win against a divisional opponent was against these Chargers on October 6, 2019.

Just a few weeks ago, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett talked about the need to compete within their division ahead of their 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

“It’s a west opponent,” Hackett said. “That’s what we have been talking about—it’s about your division. You have to always compete in your division ... That’s all that matters.”

Russell Wilson hasn’t gotten off to the greatest start to his tenure in Denver, but the team has been on the verge multiple times. Instead, a critical penalty or a turnover or poor game management has interrupted any and all momentum the Broncos’ offense has gotten through their first five games. If they can stay out of their own way for just 60 minutes one time this season, I think they could beat anybody.

It just hasn’t happened yet.

Looking over the next three games, things could get ugly quick for the Broncos if they don’t start winning. The Chargers are 3-2 and looking to tie the Kansas City Chiefs back up for the AFC West lead tonight. The New York Jets just curb stomped Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau this weekend. At 4-2, they look like a damn good football team and they come to Denver next week. Even the Jacksonville Jaguars looked good early, but after a three game skid they might be the easiest opponent the Broncos will face ahead of their Bye Week.

The point is, Denver has run out of time to get things going. It is now or never for their 2022 season.