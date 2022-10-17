With trade deadline weeks away, it’s do or die for 2022 Broncos

When the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, they gave up, among other things, two years of 1st and 2nd round picks. When the trade was made, there were few in Broncos Country who weren’t pleased with the prospect of a perennial Pro Bowler under center in the Mile High City, picks be damned.

Almost 6 weeks into the season, the play on the field has not met expectation.

As the Broncos stare across the NFL landscape and find themselves at 2-3 going into a pivotal division game at Los Angeles, time is running out to make it work in 2022. All the hype and hyperbole of the offseason has given way to an inept offense that can’t protect the quarterback and that can’t score.

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching on November 1. If the Denver Broncos can’t pull themselves together over these next two weeks, General Manager George Payton will have no choice but to pull up stakes on some of Denver’s more valuable personnel to begin the rebuild that will yet again the the hallmark of Denver Broncos football in 2023.

With just 5 picks in the 2023 draft (2 3rd round, a 4th round, 5th round, and 7th round picks), it would be incredibly unfortunate for this outstanding defense to have pieces traded away because of the farcical shortcomings of the offense. However, football is a business and you best believe that all the cards will be on the table if the Broncos fall flat on their butt these next couple weeks.

