Broncos vs. Chargers third quarter recap

The Denver Broncos started the second half with a quick three and out despite getting eight yards on first down from Latavius Murray. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers picked up right where they left off in the second quarter.

A ridiculously bad roughing the passer call on Bradley Chubb put the Chargers into field goal range.

This hit by Bradley Chubb resulted in a Roughing the Passer penalty... #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/vWzKhMTL0z — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 18, 2022

Inside the red zone, the Broncos defense finally stiffened to force the field goal attempt.

Broncos 13, Chargers 13.

Latavius Murray took over the running back duties on the Broncos next drive. It looked like the Broncos were going to get something going out neat midfield, but Derwin James came through unblocked to sack Russell Wilson on third down to force another punt.

After a huge play by K’Wuan Williams on first down to break up a pass to Austin Ekeler and a short completion, the Broncos screwed themselves again with another dumb penalty. This time Baron Browning jumped offsides to move the sticks for Los Angeles.

The Broncos are having themselves another quality penalty outing with 7 on the day for 111 yards. With over 3 minutes still left in the third quarter.

After a nice pass breakup by Justin Simmons, the Chargers again converted another third down. The third and seven conversion put them into field goal range, but facing a fourth down.